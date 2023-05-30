Home » Publishing: Multiutility Toscana talks about sustainability with Toc
Business

Publishing: Multiutility Toscana talks about sustainability with Toc

Publishing: Multiutility Toscana talks about sustainability with Toc

TOC, the new magazine of Circular and Sustainable Tuscany, is being distributed and online from today. The quarterly magazine is available in paper and digital versions and hosts data, numbers, insights, best practices in sustainability and circular economy, as well as stories and virtuous examples, in order to stimulate discussion, reflection and debate on these issues far beyond the borders of Tuscany. A 64-page magazine with 22 articles, including 12 interviews with opinion leaders, institutional representatives, public figures, where the possible declinations of sustainability are observed and told, from art to technological innovation, passing through fashion and lifestyles, communication, tourism and much more. TOC is, and will continue to be, a platform open to discussion and always available to collect ideas, interventions and proposals on sustainability and the circular economy, topics that are concretely combined in everyday life through the choices that each citizen makes in everyday life, the guidelines of public decision-makers, business planning and investment, the frontiers of research and innovation.

The editorial project will have, among other things, the objective of building a new common identity day after day, analyzing models, networking with the best experiences and skills, promoting alliances, offering an information, listening and sharing tool for staff , citizens and the wide range of stakeholders of Alia and the Tuscan Multiutility, which launched and supported this project.

