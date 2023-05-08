Puglia, Amati: “Xylella? Millions of olive trees destroyed because of Emiliano”

Puglia, councilor Amati attacks President Emiliano on Xylella: “Because of him millions of destroyed olive trees”

A harsh attack, that of the councilor Fabian Amati, is inflaming social media. The reason? The recent statements of the president of the Puglia region Michele Emiliano on the return of the killer bacterium Xylella.

An infection, that work of Xylellaresponsible for destruction of millions of olive trees. Olive trees which, according to the councilor They say, could have been spared if “containment measures” had been taken in advance: “The infection has now arrived in Bari in the last year. The reason? A few years ago many, starting with Emiliano, did not want to implement the containment measures. Indeed, Emiliano said that in a few months he would solve the problem”.

They sayessentially he considers Emiliano responsible for “inertia in the slowdown of the bacterium”. Not only that, the councilor also harshly belies the president on other statements, who had argued: “The current strategies have stopped the Xylella on the line that precedes the city of Bari. However, the real Apulian olive growing is the one that begins from Bari onwards”. According to councilor Amati “Emiliano tries to deny his responsibilities, making the olive growers in the south of the province of Bari as unimportant for the production system, arguing the need for threats against them and believing that the landscape sacrifice south of Bari is very little. This because they do not understand the opportunity they are given to plant new olive trees resistant to Xylella”.

