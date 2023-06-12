Puglia, Borsa Italiana opens the first regional hub

Listen to the audio version of the article

By the end of the month the first “Elite Puglia Hub”. Because Puglia, which excels in tourism and agriculture, also wants to play the card of technology and business development that looks at the national scenario and international markets.

The agreement

In the coming days in Bari, the new collaboration agreement will be signed between the Region, Puglia Sviluppo and Elite (Euronext Group/Borsa Italiana) aimed at opening the first regional Elite Hub which will be called “Elite Puglia Hub” and «will have the task to strengthen the competitiveness and international development of the Apulian production system through actions that aim to support and consolidate the technical and managerial skills of companies”. A challenge for businesses, announced by the regional councilor for economic development Alessandro Delli Noci during the event “Smart Puglia: investments, innovation and development”, organized by the Puglia Region and Puglia Sviluppo, in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore.

First for spending power

«Our region is first in terms of structural fund spending capacity – he added -, but the time has come to make the leap in quality. To do this, in the next programming our tools will be aimed only at those who innovate. We aim to be for once a “North”, as the first gateway to Europe for logistics, but also for the circular economy and as a national and international energy hub”. Investments for 8 billion The collaboration between companies, institutions, universities, the polytechnic and research centres, added the commissioner, «has led us to a demand for investments of 8 billion euros, of which more than 1 billion for foreign investments, over 1 7 billion for research, development and innovation». And then 60,000 more employees, growth in exports of 14.8%. Important data that mark what could be a starting point for more global growth.

Press on the accelerator

«Those who have the development of the country at heart must start from an awareness – underlined Fabio Tamburini, director of Sole 24 Ore -: Milan is the engine, a fundamental contribution comes from the North East but it will be true development when alongside consolidated excellence they will be able to create others in an ever greater number, and this can happen by focusing on the south and center of Italy, and this is today’s meaning». So start from a situation and then “put your foot on the accelerator”. And then to strengthen the bond that unites Puglia with Lombardy, as Alvise Biffi, Vice President of Organization, Development and Marketing of Assolombarda also underlined, who highlighted the excellences that concern «the aerospace district in Puglia».

Attracting businesses

Grazia D’Alonzo, President of Puglia Sviluppo emphasized the role of businesses and the activities to attract them and the sharing that exists between the public and private sectors. Entrepreneurial activism demonstrates that Puglia is at the center of high entrepreneurial interest. From that of the International Fincons Group which, as told by Francesco Moretti Deputy CEO of the group, after an experience in Romania has chosen to establish its base in Bari, with a thousand employees, with Puglia becoming «not only an axis with Lombardy but with the rest of Europe”.