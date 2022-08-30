Pujiang Innovation Forum｜Metaverse Empowering Global Technology Transfer Conference to explore multiple models of scientific and technological achievements transformationFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: Provided by the interviewees of the 3D Smart Cloud Exhibition of the Global Technology Transfer Conference

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Gao Yang) Yesterday, the Global Technology Transfer Conference (InnoMatch EXPO) opened at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. As an important part of the Pujiang Innovation Forum, the conference adheres to the orientation of “innovation demand” and builds a new 3D smart cloud exhibition hall “INNO Cloud” this year; on the cloud exhibition platform, a total of 500 enterprises and institutions have settled in, releasing more than 2,000 technical needs , displaying 500 innovative products and high-tech achievements transformation projects of small and medium-sized enterprises, and 600 high-quality achievements of colleges and universities.

Metaverse Blesses Technology Transfer Digitization

1:1 replica of the physical special decoration hall, 3D virtual avatar to create an immersive user experience, integrating functions such as online communication, business card exchange, virtual customer service, live broadcast of events, etc., 3D wisdom created by “template library + customization” in multiple dimensions The Cloud Pavilion is undoubtedly the highlight of this year’s Global Technology Transfer Conference.

The cloud pavilion comprehensively uses various cutting-edge technologies such as Metaverse, WebXR (VR/AR), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, intelligent voice, etc., and provides a Metaverse exhibition hall that can be accessed anytime and anywhere based on the public cloud. The data is shared with the global technology supply and demand docking platform (InnoMatch) to realize the “3+365” never ending to promote docking – all cloud pavilion needs will be synchronized to InnoMatch, so that the docking and visiting exhibitions are both correct.

At the same time, Xiao In, the world‘s first “technical manager digital person”, officially took up his post, which is also the first virtual employee in the field of technology transfer in China. “Little In” comprehensively uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies such as 3D portrait real-time driving, multi-modal interaction, natural language processing, emotion recognition, intelligent recommendation, etc., and creates a “hybrid” service team with technical managers to simulate Image, intelligent dialogue, provide intelligent personalized service.

This industrious technical manager is a useful attempt by a practical virtual human to provide digital transformation and in-depth services in the field of technology transfer. Through continuous learning and training, she will gradually penetrate into various service fields, realize multi-language broadcasts, assist in presentations and explanations, serve 7×24 hours, be online without time difference, serve as a sentinel at the forefront of global technology, read the latest global trends in technology transfer in one second, Continuously expand the scope of work, release digital productivity, empower the Global Technology Transfer Conference, and promote a new wave of technology transfer digitalization.

The first place for innovation to be the “matchmaker” for enterprise innovation

Promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is a key link in strengthening the close integration of science and technology with the economy. Two years ago, the Global Technology Transfer Conference was born in Shanghai. The conference strives to be a “matchmaker” for corporate innovation, build a “bridge” between technology and capital, build a digital “base” for technology transfer, and become a hub that gathers global resources and leads innovation and development.

In the past two years, the Global Technology Transfer Conference has released and displayed more than 10,000 technical requirements on site, achieved more than 5,000 on-site docking, and reached more than 200 cooperation intentions, with a transaction volume of more than 900 million yuan. The Shanghai Technology Exchange opened at the conference, and opened a “mini version” trading exhibition hall in the second year, with a total of 1,527 listed results and a cumulative transaction value of 847 million yuan. The “Cloud Exhibition” platform has accumulated more than 2 million hits.

At the opening ceremony yesterday, the top ten cases of “collaborative innovation” of foreign-invested enterprises in Shanghai in 2021 were released. It is reported that this move will further encourage foreign-invested enterprises to carry out collaborative innovation with local universities, scientific research institutions and enterprises. As one of the top ten cases of “collaborative innovation”, Song Gang, senior director of manufacturing at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, said that Tesla currently purchases 95% of its localized parts in China, including one-piece die-cast body panels, power batteries Key components such as electric motors, electric motors, etc. have been produced locally, and many Tesla supplier partners have become high-value companies with influence and voice in the international market.

The Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Siemens, and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Resources Medical Commercial, Lingang Group, and MicroPort Medical, focusing on giving play to the leading role of large enterprises, advocating open innovation, promoting industry-university-research cooperation, and the integration of large and medium-sized enterprises. Innovation.

This year’s conference also has many bright spots offline – China Baowu, AstraZeneca, China Construction Eighth Bureau, China Resources Pharmaceutical, Mitsui Sumitomo, Sony and many other industry leaders gathered to release more than 2,000 innovative needs, forming more than 100 intentional cooperation; The Netherlands Pavilion of the Guest of Honour, the Hainan Pavilion of the Guest of Honour Province, the European Pavilion, the Singapore Pavilion, the Japan Pavilion, the Israel Pavilion, the Chongqing Pavilion, the Yunnan Pavilion, and the Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Innovation Community Pavilion were also set up. Many high-tech enterprises participated in the exhibition.

