Puma Org Chart: These managers lead the Adidas rival

by admin
Puma CEO Arne Freundt.
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, has been leading the company since 2023. He is following in the big footsteps of his mentor Björn Gulden, who switched to competitor Adidas as CEO.

During Gulden’s tenure, the Adidas rival’s sales had more than doubled after the company had been treading water for years. Puma is still lagging far behind Adidas at the moment.

In addition to Freundt, Anne-Laure Descours, Hubert Hinterseher and Maria Valdes are members of the board.

Herzogenaurach is a small, sleepy town in Middle Franconia with just 25,000 inhabitants. She calls herself “Herzo” to perhaps come across as a bit younger and more modern. What you don’t notice at first glance in the peaceful Herzo is the invisible wall that ran right through the city for a long time. The wall that Adidas von Puma separates. Both companies were founded in Herzogenaurach and still have their headquarters there today, just a few minutes’ walk from each other. The founders behind Adidas and Puma are the Dassler brothers, Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, who are said to have fought to the death and hated until the end of their lives.

The brothers Adolf Dassler (left) and Rudolf Dassler

The brothers Adolf Dassler (left) and Rudolf Dassler
picture alliance / dpa | Karl Schnoerrer

