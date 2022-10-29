Home Business Pumpkins for Halloween, production down 15% with summer heat
Pumpkin production drops. From the undisputed queen of winter tables to the quintessential symbol of the Halloween party, the growing popularity of the witches’ night has opened the new ‘market’ of carved pumpkins with which more and more Italians are trying their hand. However, this year the availability is reduced: the crazy climate of 2022, between storms and heat waves, hailstorms and drought, has cut, on average, by 15% the harvest of Made in Italy pumpkins, which for variety, quality and versatility are among the best in the world.

Coldiretti’s notice

This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis on the occasion of “Zucca day”. “From the frying pan to the carving to create the characteristic symbol of the witches – explains Coldiretti – during the week of Halloween there is a race to buy the largest vegetable in the world with the average retail price on the national territory that this year in average ranges from 1.5 to 2 euros per kilo “. To reduce the availability of Italian products in 2022, Coldiretti explains, “were the climatic anomalies, especially in the North”. A situation, “which has weighed on the development of the seedlings and the formation of the fruit, even if the quality is fortunately saved”. According to the Confederation, in Italy as a whole “there are about 2000 hectares cultivated, divided mainly between Lombardy, with about 25% of the national surface, Emilia Romagna and Veneto, followed by Campania, Lazio, Liguria, Sicily and Tuscany. Almost all of these are products destined for food consumption, even if the cultivation of varieties of pumpkins for ornamental or ‘competition’ purposes is growing with specimens that can even reach over a thousand kilos in weight ».

The varieties

Alongside international varieties such as the Americana, the Butternut, the Asterix, many agricultural entrepreneurs in Italy, explains Coldiretti, are committed to the conservation of traditional ones such as the Cappello del prete pumpkin, the Berretta Piacentina, the Mini Moscata, the Violina, the Moscata di Provenza, the Trombetta and the Delica of which everything is used, from the leaves to the flowers, from the peel to the seeds as well as the pulp of course. The growing popularity of the Halloween party has prompted more and more Italians to try their hand at carving pumpkins. On the occasion of “Pumpkin day”, therefore, the Campagna Amica markets, starting with that of the Circus Maximus in Rome, will give pumpkin carving lessons to prepare for All Saints’ Day. There will be exhibits of “monstrous” sculptures, but also advice in the kitchen of the agrichef to prepare them in the best possible way.

