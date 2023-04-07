Minister Valditara against bullying of teachers

At Porta a Porta Giuseppe Valditara, Minister of Education and Merit, was very clear: “It has become a war bulletin that is no longer tolerable: we want to have an overall panorama, we want to create a database, so far we have based ourselves on newspapers and then we have activated legal defense for teaching staff. The State Attorney’s Office has been made available to provide legal assistance to teachers, school administrators and school staff who suffer assaults. Furthermore, we want to underline that whoever attacks a teacher or a headteacher is attacking the state. For this reason, the possibility is being evaluated of involving the Presidency of the Council and of appearing as a civil party against the attackers, in order to request damages from the image. This is because it is believed that attacking a teacher or principal not only causes moral and physical damage to the victim, but also damages the image of the state. In addition to the prosecution that will be brought on the basis of the complaint, an action for damages by the state will also be initiated.

We don’t know if the dissuasion plan developed by Viale Trastevere will have an effect, but in any case the loud and clear signal has been there and it is not the first.

Bring back the seriousness of the school, making the state credible again is a fundamental task from the textbook of civic education. Now teaching is a lottery. The teachers are a bit like the marines who enter the impervious jungles of Vietnam every day with one small but significant difference: they are not armed, while the students are now – Vietcong who have chosen them as the target of their shots.

Now there are no more episodes in which the teachers they are also attacked with both white and firearms and the recent case of the teacher literally being shot with a compressed air pistol is shot.

