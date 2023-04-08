The cosmetics sales figures allow conclusions to be drawn about the mood of the consumers: This connection is also currently being confirmed again in Germany. The beauty products market is growing even faster than expected – and it’s not just because of women.

Leonard Lauder can feel confirmed even after more than 20 years: the so-called lipstick index he invented is still valid.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, the then head of the US cosmetics group Estée Lauder noticed that sales of lipsticks and other make-up and beauty care products had skyrocketed in the recession following the terrorist attacks, while consumers were making larger purchases such as restrained cars or furniture.

Lauder interpreted this as an indicator of the general mood and purchasing power of consumers. The interpretation of the now 90-year-old: In economically difficult times, people reward themselves with small things for luxury in between, they keep their hands off more expensive purchases.

This phenomenon was repeated in the financial crisis of 2007/2008. And it can also be observed at the moment, at least in Germany. While people are reluctant to buy in view of inflation and the energy crisis and the economy is suffering, the cosmetics industry is reporting excellent figures.

According to consumer researchers at the GfK Group, around eight million people will have bought at least one lipstick each in 2022. That’s two million more than a year earlier. However, the number of women who regularly use lipstick has recently fallen to 16.34 million.

Sales of so-called selective cosmetics also rose in 2022, by 17 percent, as the study “Prestige Beauty Market Germany” by the American market research institute NPD Group shows. This refers to particularly high-quality products that are sold selectively, i.e. only through selected dealers.

The biggest winner, with a 23 percent increase, was the make-up category, which also includes lipsticks. They were followed by perfumes with an increase of 17 percent and the care cosmetics sector – such as face and body care or sun protection – with twelve percent growth.

This trend has continued so far in 2023, as reported by the Association of Distributors of Cosmetic Products (VKE). “We got off to a good start in the new year, the situation is very positive,” says Managing Director Andreas Fuhlisch. The market is still clearly in the plus – and above the previous forecasts. But that doesn’t just have to do with women, as one might assume. “Men also buy high-quality care products, especially fragrances.”

According to Fuhlisch, the corona pandemic is also partly responsible for the good figures. Due to the mask requirement and the contact restrictions, significantly fewer customers bought cosmetic products in 2020 and 2021 – which was reflected in sales and revenue losses. “Now the industry is catching up again,” says the association’s managing director. He even sees the pre-corona level within reach again.

At the same time, price increases are also driving the industry figures. Fluctuations in the costs of lipsticks, perfume, mascara, nail polish and the like have not been unusual in recent years. With inflation of less than five percent, the price increase in 2022 was lower than for many other consumer goods. Perhaps that is one of the reasons why consumers continue to demand branded goods as everyday luxury, despite the general trend towards private labels in the cosmetics sector – at least when it comes to lipsticks.

