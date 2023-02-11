Pure white body YYDS! Vivo X90 confession color matching first sale today: starting from 3999 yuan

It’s almost Valentine’s Day,Vivo specially launched a “confession” color version of the vivo X90 before the festival.The first sale has started today, with prices starting at 3,999 yuan.

The vivo X90 confession color scheme adopts a rare pure white color scheme in the industry, and the color tone is very pure and full of temperament.

At the same time, a new processing technology is adopted, so that the surface has a layer of delicate iridescence, just like the texture of pearls and mother-of-pearl.

As for the configuration, the vivo X90 confession color is completely consistent with the normal version.

The front is equipped with a top domestic 6.78-inch screen, the first BOE Q9 luminous material, with a resolution of up to 452PPI. Known as “the light of the national screen”.

In terms of core configuration, the vivo X90 is equipped with Dimensity 9200 processor for the first time, adopts TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, integrates Dimensity’s flagship 11-core GPU Immortalis-G715, built-in 4810mAh battery, and supports 120W dual-core flash charging.

In terms of imaging, the machine is equipped with a 50-megapixel super-outsole main camera VCS IMX866 + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 12-megapixel professional portrait lens. Equipped with a new self-developed chip V2 and self-developed MEMC, AINR, HDR Tone Mapping and other algorithms.

In terms of specific prices, the machine has four combinations of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, and the prices are 3699 yuan, 3999 yuan, 4499 yuan and 4999 yuan respectively.

Purchase link:Jingdong (3999 yuan)