Home Business Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia
Business

Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia

by admin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial military mobilization in Russia, placing the country’s people and economy on a war footing while Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues. In a rare pre-recorded television announcement, Putin said the West “wants to destroy our country” claiming that it has tried to “turn the Ukrainian people into meat for slaughter,” repeating earlier claims in which he blamed Western nations for starting a proxy war against Russia.

Putin said “mobilization events” begin today, without giving further details, other than that he has ordered an increase in funds to boost Russia’s arms production, having committed (and lost) a large amount of armaments during the conflict. started in late February. Partial mobilization is a vague concept, but it could mean that Russian businesses and citizens will have to contribute more to the war effort. Russia has not yet declared war on Ukraine, despite invading it in February, and calls its invasion a “special military operation”.

The Kremlin president also confirmed that military reservists will be recalled to active duty. “I repeat that we are talking about a partial mobilization, that is, only the citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to enlistment, and above all those who have served in the armed forces have a certain military specialization and relevant experience”.

See also  The scale of the first month of opening exceeded 100 million yuan, Shenzhen's cross-border financial management business accounted for nearly 40% of the total_Individual Investor

You may also like

Germany: government nationalizes energy giant Uniper

Asphalt market is greatly affected by cost |...

Mps alongside companies: the “Medium / long-term financing...

The terminal just needs to purchase and it...

Putin effect with nuclear threat: Moscow stock exchange...

Enel X Way: Set & Charge launched to...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The Fed hints at...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 09.21.2022

Guangzhou has entered over 10 cities to test...

Energy: from 1 October, millions of families could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy