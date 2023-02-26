Oil, Russia cuts off supplies to Poland

Russia has cut off the supply of oil to Poland through the Druzhba pipeline. This was reported by the Polish group Pkn Orlen operating in the oil and fuel resale sector. Since February, after the expiry of the contract with the Russian Rosneft, Orlen has been supplied with oil thanks to an agreement with the Russian Tatneft.

The Druzhba pipeline has been exempt from sanctions the European Union has imposed on Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The pipeline, which supplies oil to Poland and Germany, as well as Hungary, aT he Czech Republic and Slovakia, has been excluded from sanctions to help countries with limited options for alternative supplies. The Polish oil giant announced that Russia has halted deliveries of oil through the Druzhba pipeline under the latest contract in force, which covered about 10% of Orlen’s needs.

“Deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline to Poland have been halted by the Russian side,” the Polish group said in a statement to AFP.

Subscribe to the newsletter

