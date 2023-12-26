Putin sent Navalny to the North Pole. A 20 day trip “but I’m fine”

Russia, that’s where Navalny is. The very long journey and the prison in the middle of the glaciers

The leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalnywho is in prison, reassures that he is “well” even in the penal colony to which he was transferred, located beyond the Arctic Circle. Even if – he added on the social network lasted 20 days, it was “quite tiring”. “But I’m in a good mood, like Santa Claus“, Navalny assured, and “don’t worry about me. I’m fine, I’m relieved that I’ve finally arrived.” For 19 days nothing was known about Navalny’s whereabouts. But just on Christmas Day, December 25, his collaborators reported that the politician was transferred to penal colony No. 3 located in the village of Kharp in the autonomous district of Yamalo-Nenetsk. Kharp village is located in 60 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle.

Read also: Leader ranking, 2023 the year of Meloni. According to Tajani with FI

Read also: Schlein secretary, Berlusconi’s death and… the 5 political events of 2023

Alexei Navalny he has been in prison since the beginning of 2021. In August 2023, the Moscow City Court sentenced the politician to 19 years in prison to be served in a special regime colony because he was found guilty of “extremism”. The Yamalo-Nenetsk region, almost 2 thousand km from Moscow, is known for its long and very harsh winters. The city is close to Vorkuta, whose coal mines were among the harshest in the Soviet gulag system. Navalny added that he arrived in the new penal colony on Saturday evening, after a discreet trip “with a such a strange itinerary (Vladimir – Mosca – Chelyabinsk – Ekaterinburg – Kirov – Vorkuta – Kharp)” che he didn’t expect to be found by his relatives until Mid January. “That’s why I was surprised when the cell door opened yesterday and I was told: “There’s a lawyer here for you“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

