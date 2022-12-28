Home Business Putin signs presidential decree in response to Western oil price limit
Business

Putin signs presidential decree in response to Western oil price limit

by admin
Putin signs presidential decree in response to Western oil price limit

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-28 12:45:16

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on the 27th, taking special economic measures against the price ceiling imposed by the West on Russian oil and oil products. According to relevant documents published on the Kremlin website on the same day, in view of the unfriendly measures taken by the United States, the West and other countries and international organizations to set price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, in order to safeguard national interests, Russia will prohibit direct or indirect use of oil in contracts. The supply of Russian oil and oil products by foreign legal entities and individuals setting a price cap mechanism. This presidential decree will come into effect on February 1, 2023 and will be valid until July 1, 2023.

Putin signs presidential decree in response to Western oil price limit

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on the 27th, taking special economic measures against the price ceiling imposed by the West on Russian oil and oil products. According to relevant documents published on the Kremlin website on the same day, in view of the unfriendly measures taken by the United States, the West and other countries and international organizations to set price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, in order to safeguard national interests, Russia will prohibit direct or indirect use of oil in contracts. The supply of Russian oil and oil products by foreign legal entities and individuals setting a price cap mechanism. This presidential decree will come into effect on February 1, 2023 and will be valid until July 1, 2023.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Lexus RZ, the Japanese premium electric will debut in 2022

You may also like

Bank of Italy: in 2021, elimination of non-performing...

Cars, Europe beats the USA and China on...

Games, 10.3 billion for the Treasury in 2022:...

The black year of the freshmen, the quotations...

Asset management: in November, assets stood at 2,260...

Fintech, Apis Partners leads investment in Indiana Money...

Encase your love in a cubical of crystal...

RX 7900 XTX has a high temperature of...

Expensive bills, the Milleproroghe unlocks renewals with increases:...

Learn AMD big price increase! Intel B760 new-generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy