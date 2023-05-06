Home » Putin wants to blackmail the end of sanctions with a grain deal
Business

Putin wants to blackmail the end of sanctions with a grain deal

by admin
Putin wants to blackmail the end of sanctions with a grain deal

A bulk carrier being loaded with Ukrainian grain crops is seen off the Black Sea coast in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine in September 2022.
picture alliance / abaca | Zozulia Yulii/Ukrinform/ABACA

Russia is threatening to end the agreement on grain exports from Ukraine, as the “FAZ” reports.

The current contract expires on May 18th. Experts estimate that an agreement on an extension cannot be reached immediately.

A freeze on exports of Ukrainian grain would not only weaken the Ukrainian economy, but could also lead to famine in developing countries.

Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has been the subject of harsh criticism from many Western countries – and has been subject to numerous sanctions.

But Russia’s president now seems to want to take action against some – in which he could have another important contract overturned. As the “He doesreported that Russia is threatening not to renew the current agreement that regulates the export of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. This expires on May 18th. Negotiations for an extension were ongoing. But observers estimate that an agreement cannot be reached immediately.

The agreement is of great importance for Ukraine as well as for many other countries, because Ukraine and Russia are major producers of corn, wheat, barley and oilseeds. In 2021, almost a quarter of global wheat exports came from the two countries.

Therefore, as a result of the first Russian blockade, global grain prices rose. In developing countries in particular, there was a risk of famine. A ban on exports of Ukrainian grain would also severely weaken the Ukrainian economy, since agriculture accounts for about 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and more than 40 percent of all export earnings.

See also  Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.58% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

read too

The EU wants to close loopholes in sanctions against Russia.

EU wants to extend sanctions against Russia to third countries to close loopholes

As the “Faz” further reports, Russia could let the agreement expire because its own exports benefited less than planned.

In order to persuade Putin to extend the term, he wants exceptions to Western sanctions in return. A reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the European payment system SWIFT is particularly important for Moscow. Other demands include deliveries of agricultural machinery to Russia, reinsurance access to insurance and reinsurance, the release of frozen assets and a restart of the ammonia pipeline from Tolyatti in Russia to Odessa in Ukraine.

vn

You may also like

Heidi Klum: This is how she built her...

Ppe divided over Meloni’s entry. Dry no to...

Big Tech, the five stars between lights and...

Here’s how Europe is helping Putin to ship...

Venice Film Festival, the American Chazelle president

By boat to Sylt: we got stuck in...

Intesa SanPaolo: all about earnings, guidance, dividends

Up to 80% income tax for unconditional basic...

Mermec conquers the San Francisco subway

Frank Niu: That’s how much money I’ve earned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy