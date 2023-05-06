Putin wants to blackmail the end of sanctions with a grain deal

A bulk carrier being loaded with Ukrainian grain crops is seen off the Black Sea coast in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine in September 2022. picture alliance / abaca | Zozulia Yulii/Ukrinform/ABACA

Russia is threatening to end the agreement on grain exports from Ukraine, as the “FAZ” reports. The current contract expires on May 18th. Experts estimate that an agreement on an extension cannot be reached immediately. A freeze on exports of Ukrainian grain would not only weaken the Ukrainian economy, but could also lead to famine in developing countries.

Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has been the subject of harsh criticism from many Western countries – and has been subject to numerous sanctions.

But Russia’s president now seems to want to take action against some – in which he could have another important contract overturned. As the “He doesreported that Russia is threatening not to renew the current agreement that regulates the export of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. This expires on May 18th. Negotiations for an extension were ongoing. But observers estimate that an agreement cannot be reached immediately.

The agreement is of great importance for Ukraine as well as for many other countries, because Ukraine and Russia are major producers of corn, wheat, barley and oilseeds. In 2021, almost a quarter of global wheat exports came from the two countries.

Therefore, as a result of the first Russian blockade, global grain prices rose. In developing countries in particular, there was a risk of famine. A ban on exports of Ukrainian grain would also severely weaken the Ukrainian economy, since agriculture accounts for about 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and more than 40 percent of all export earnings.

As the “Faz” further reports, Russia could let the agreement expire because its own exports benefited less than planned.

In order to persuade Putin to extend the term, he wants exceptions to Western sanctions in return. A reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the European payment system SWIFT is particularly important for Moscow. Other demands include deliveries of agricultural machinery to Russia, reinsurance access to insurance and reinsurance, the release of frozen assets and a restart of the ammonia pipeline from Tolyatti in Russia to Odessa in Ukraine.

vn