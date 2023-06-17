Putin wants to confiscate the assets of “naughty” Western companies

Kremlin-Dictator Wladimir Putin. Aleksey Nikolskyi/AP

Russia is laying claim to the assets of ‘naughty’ Western firms in the country, the Financial Times reports. Last week, the Kremlin secretly ordered legislation allowing western assets to be confiscated at deep discounts. The new rules will likely make it harder for western companies to do business in Russia.

Russia lays claim to the assets of all “naughty” western firms operating in the country, so Kremlin officials told the Financial Times (FT). This should make it more difficult for them to leave the country.

President Vladimir Putin secretly signed a new decree last week giving Russia the power to seize Western assets at deep discounts and later sell them for a profit, people familiar with the matter told the FT.

The Kremlin wants to use the threat of nationalization to punish Western companies that do not comply with Russian rules, the report said.

Although Western firms are “more than welcome” to do business in Russia, some foreign companies operating in the country have failed to pay their dues, leaving Russia with huge losses, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said FT.

“Of course, if a company fails to meet its obligations, then it falls into the category of bad companies. We say goodbye to these companies. And what we do with their assets after that is up to us,” he added.

Western companies must give Russian buyers a discount of 50 percent or more

Meanwhile, Putin’s decree also stipulates that all private buyers of Western firms must be entirely Russian or in the process of removing non-Russian shareholders.

The new rules represent a tightening of Moscow’s crackdown. In December, Russia said Western companies are giving Russian buyers a discount of 50 percent or more and a “voluntary” contribution to the Kremlin’s budget of 5 to 10 percent of each’s price have to do business.

This is happening at a time when Russia is struggling with a slowing economy and is struggling to scrape together more money to fund the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign firms leaving the country could exacerbate the outflow of capital from Russia, further damaging the Russian economy and potentially hurting the ruble and investors, sources told the FT.

