Home Business Putin’s ‘imperial nostalgia’
Putin’s ‘imperial nostalgia’

In this podcast Leo Goretti talks about one of the big questions of the war on Ukraine: Russia’s imperial ambitions. The denied past grandeur of the 1990s and the ‘period of national humiliation’ are staples in the Putin’s rhetoric. This vision clashes with the peace and security system built after the end of the Second World War: an international community founded on sovereign states, where territorial integrity is inviolable.


Podcast taken from the 24 February 2023 episode of Spazio Transnazionale, a Radioradical program curated by Francesco De Leo

Cover photo ANSA/Kremlin Press Office + PRESS OFFICE

