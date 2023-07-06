Home » Putin’s luxury train: a hammam, a gym and much more
Putin's luxury train: a hammam, a gym and much more

Putin’s luxury train: a hammam, a gym and much more

Putin reportedly has a luxurious special train with armored walls. picture alliance / SvenSimon-TheKremlinMoscow | The Kremlin Moscow

Internal documents give an insight into the luxury train of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

The train will have armored walls, a beauty room, a gym and a Turkish bath.

Only Putin – and in exceptional cases his prime minister – are allowed to travel by train.

Internal documents obtained by Kremlin critic Michael Khodorkovsky’s London Dossier Center provide an insight into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special train. Putin’s train is said to have a hammam, a gym and a beauty room, reports the Süddeutsche Zeitung (“SZ”).

The Russian President’s train is said to be very similar to regular Russian Railways trains. However, the carriages of Putin’s special train have bug-proof carriages, reinforced axles and armored walls that can withstand shelling even at minus 50 degrees.

After the Wagner uprising, the Russian ruble continues to slide

According to the “SZ” report, a train crew should also be available for use at any time. The employees are always in quarantine so that Putin is always protected from infection.

Furthermore, the train, which is only used by Putin – and in exceptional cases by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – is said to have an emergency medical room and a garage car. According to documents from inside the presidential fleet, the operating company has started building a new sports car, a conference car and a quiet car.

