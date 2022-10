MILANO – Three days after the start of the Edition takeover bid and the Blackstone fund on Atlantia the stock remains well below the 23 euro offer, about 60 cents per share, because the risk of war in Ukraine and an irreversible move of Putin scares investors. The one on the infrastructure giant that belongs to Benetton it is the largest European “leverage buyout” ever, as well as one of the largest deals of the year.