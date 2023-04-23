Putin’s war machine is running out of a critical component

A destroyed Russian T-72B tank in Vilnius, Lithuania – a symbol of Russia’s wartime failure and friendly support for Ukraine.Bild: keystone

Heavy equipment will not move without a ball bearing. With the military attack on Ukraine, Russia’s defense industry lost its most important sources.

They are not only found in inline skates, washing machines and refrigerators, but also in cars, airplanes and tanks: without ball bearings, the modern world would literally come to a standstill.

Ironically, this all-purpose component of every industry could become scarce in Russia and hinder the war production of the Kremlin, experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Where is the (Russian) problem?

Russia has before the attack on the Ukraine more than half of all ball bearings imported. In 2020 it was 55 percent, with 17 percent being the most Deutschland came – more precisely from the automotive supplier Schaeffler.

According to the CSIS report, Russia imported the remaining 38 percent from other European countries and from North America. After February 2022, however, the western suppliers would have withdrawn from the Russian market.

The CSIS writes:

“The US government assumes that this key component is already becoming scarce in Russia and is affecting the production of all vehicles such as tanks, airplanes and even submarines.”

The production and repair of trains is also affected by the shortage – particularly painful for the Russian economy, which is heavily dependent on rail.

“Russia might be able to import western ball bearings, for example China or Malaysia to replace and to keep its war economy running,” it says. “But those ball bearings are very likely to be of inferior quality and less reliable.”

What else is Russia lacking?

The CSIS also sees major delivery problems for Russia with other components important to the war effort. For example, the Kremlin’s tank fleet is likely to lose quality because the country can no longer get optical systems that are important for target acquisition in modern tanks.

The situation is similar with microchips, which Russia cannot produce alone, but which are essential for modern weapon systems. The Kremlin has apparently been trying to solve the microchip problem for some time using unconventional methods.

According to the CSIS, the situation with engines, engine parts and machine tools is no less problematic: Even before the Ukraine war, Russia was heavily dependent on Western imports in these areas; Claims that Russia is now independent of Western know-how in manufacturing technology are implausible.

The economic experts of the CSIS assume that under these circumstances Russia can produce about 20 main battle tanks per month. However, this rate is offset by losses of at least 148 tanks per month in Ukraine, according to the report, citing figures from the Oryx project; this lists only those losses that are documented with pictures. The actual losses of Putin’s troops are likely to be significantly higher.

