When I moved to Russia again in late 2016, a new generation that only knew Putin as head of government was reaching adulthood. Most of these young people were not particularly politically active, even if they did not agree with Putin’s policies. The Kremlin had eradicated any significant political competition, making opposition politics a hopeless pursuit with predictable results: failure, irrelevance, and often persecution. As a result, young Russians were more interested in what they could change: themselves.

This generation soon became the main focus of my research. I started by referring to them as “New Russian,” a nod to the ironic Russian term Novye Russkiye for the nouveau riche class that arose after the fall of communism. And the “New Russians” weren’t just a Moscow phenomenon—I met them everywhere, from central Russia to the Urals and Siberia.