Puyuan Town’s Innovative Party Building Strategies Drive Prosperity in Zhejiang Province

Tongxiang City’s “Fashion Red Chain · Common Wealth Market” in Puyuan Town has been selected as a typical provincial-level case of party building and joint construction, according to the Organization Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee. This case stands out as the only one in the city to be included in the list.

The selection process involved recommendations from various units across the province and joint reviews and evaluations by relevant provincial units. The success of this case reflects the transformation of party building advantages into common prosperity and development achievements in the city.

The Puyuan woolen sweater market, which consists of 20 trading markets, over 13,000 shops, and more than 7,000 operating households, presents a challenge in terms of management. However, the Puyuan Town Party Committee has implemented a unique approach to address this issue. They have focused on market party building, leading market development, and driving common prosperity. The construction of market party building demonstration sites has been steadily promoted, resulting in a new market party building matrix of “one core, two wings, and multiple points.” Through the joint efforts of various organizations, functions have been shared and positions have been coordinated, leading to the market’s success.

In 2022, the woolen sweater market achieved a market transaction volume of 106.9 billion yuan. The per capita disposable income of rural residents in Puyuan Town increased by 10%, reaching 48,000 yuan, while the per capita disposable income of urban residents increased by 7% to 73,000 yuan.

The management system of the Puyuan woolen sweater market is based on the town (management committee) party (work) committee-market party committee-market party organization-enterprise (operator) structure. The town party committee selects and assigns government agency cadres to correspond with the market’s party building work, ensuring that the party organization covers where the market develops.

The town has also focused on site construction, establishing a small town living room as the core and creating a new matrix of party building in the market. They have developed an organizational structure of “one core, two wings, and multiple points,” connecting various areas to promote party education and sustainable party building.

The talent service center plays a crucial role in providing one-stop services to businesses. It offers industry and commerce, taxation, product inspection and quarantine services, among others. The center has facilitated more than 20,000 inspections and testing services for enterprises and business operators, resulting in a total income of 391 million yuan for service industry clusters.

Additionally, Puyuan has implemented a “party building + grid” and “party members + merchants” management system. The “smart market” collects market data through an online system, ensuring the safe operation of the market. The “smart logistics” system improves the efficiency of the logistics industry and provides financial loans to enterprises and business operators.

Through party building, Puyuan has driven the prosperity of the market and empowered villagers to achieve common wealth. The Digital Fashion Star City project, jointly invested by 100 villages, has allowed these villages to receive nearly 148 million yuan in dividends since 2018. The model of “anchor + e-commerce + market” has created employment opportunities and generated significant sales transactions. The project has been recognized as a typical case in Zhejiang Province.

The success of the Puyuan woolen sweater market and its party building initiatives have had a positive impact on the local economy. The average operating income of the 13 administrative villages in Puyuan is expected to reach 4.89 million yuan in 2022, with Yongle Village surpassing 10 million yuan in village-level operating income.

The selection of the “Fashion Red Chain · Common Wealth Market” in Puyuan Town as a typical provincial-level case of party building and joint construction demonstrates the effectiveness of innovative strategies and collaborative efforts in achieving common prosperity and development. It serves as an example and inspiration for other regions to learn from and replicate.

