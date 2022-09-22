Home Business PVC supply side started to pick up soda ash short-term shock operation_Sina Finance_Sina Network
Business

PVC supply side started to pick up soda ash short-term shock operation_Sina Finance_Sina Network

by admin
PVC supply side started to pick up soda ash short-term shock operation_Sina Finance_Sina Network

The text of the research report

PVC

In August, the apparent domestic consumption of PVC was 1.679 million tons, a decrease of 5% month-on-month and a decrease of 8.7% year-on-year; the utilization rate of PVC capacity was 77.5%, a weekly increase of 4%; Jin Yuyuan’s 450,000 tons/year PVC plant was overhauled for 10 days.

The social inventory of PVC was 372,000 tons, up 42,000 tons per week; the price of SG-5PVC in East China was 6,380 yuan/ton, down 20 yuan/ton; preliminary U.S. statistics showed that PVC exports in August surged 83% month-on-month to 457.9 million pounds.

Comment: The supply of calcium carbide has increased, the PVC supply side has started to recover, and the inventory has been under pressure. The real estate demand for PVC is mainly just in demand, and the new demand is limited. It is difficult to increase the export of PVC. It is expected that the short-term shock will be weak, and the pressure above the 01 contract is 6220. It is recommended to short-term rebound.

【soda ash】

From January to August, the national real estate development investment was 9,080.9 billion yuan, down 7.4% year-on-year; the construction area of ​​real estate development enterprises was 8,686.49 million square meters, down 4.5% year-on-year; the newly started housing area was 850.62 million square meters, down 37.2% year-on-year.

The inventory of soda ash enterprises was 462,000 tons, an increase of 5.7% from the previous month; the national sample enterprises floatGlassThe inventory was 76.392 million heavy boxes, an increase of 2.3% from the previous month.

See also  Let "returns without reason" cover offline so that "Canada Goose" has no time to drill|Canada Goose_Sina News

Comment: Soda ash starts to recover, inventory rises, and downstream purchases are cautious. Recently, the enthusiasm for soda ash purchases in the photovoltaic glass market is not high, the real estate is sluggish, and most float glass manufacturers are operating at a loss.

Water-cooled float lines are increasing, the daily melting volume is expected to decline, the high inventory of float glass suppresses the price rebound, and the demand is expected to rise in the peak season. It is expected that the soda ash 01 contract will run in short-term shocks, and the bottom line will support 2270. It is recommended to wait and see or rebound and go short.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

From the Fed to the BoE roundup of...

Lange Construction Steel Day Inventory: Market Prices Slightly...

Osca: the relaunch of the historic Italian car...

No RTX 4070/4060 at the NVIDIA conference: when...

Timeshare panels, first project for energy-intensive companies

Pensions, last three months for Quota 102. Requirements...

Consumption may improve month-on-month, Shanghai Aluminum may run...

Coldiretti: wheat prices at the top for over...

Â̷2022Q2ƱӪ40Ԫ Ԥͬ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Moto Guzzi V100 Naval Aviation, the debut on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy