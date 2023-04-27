[PW hotspot]Meta released its first quarter financial report with a net profit of US$5.7 billion_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Today is April 27, 2023

Meta reports first-quarter net profit of $5.7 billion

Meta released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 today. The financial report shows that Meta’s total revenue in the first quarter was 28.645 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 3%.

The financial report shows that Meta’s net profit in the first quarter reached US$5.709 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 24%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.20, down 19% year-over-year. According to the division of business, the revenue of the advertising department reached 28.101 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 4%, while the reality laboratory revenue reached 339 million US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 51%. Total costs and expenses were US$21.418 billion, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

As of March 31, Facebook monthly active users reached 2.99 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2%.

Chery Group and China Automotive Industry Corporation reached a strategic cooperation to jointly build several joint laboratories

According to Chery Holdings official Weibo news, on April 25, China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. and Chery Holdings Group Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

The two parties will carry out comprehensive strategic cooperation in the fields of automotive engineering technology services, digital business, information services, public services, and overseas, and jointly build multiple joint laboratories for new energy, low-carbon power, and product experience testing.

Meituan’s first commercial drone route in Shanghai lands in Jinshan

According to 36 Krypton reports, Meituan UAV announced that it has reached a cooperation with Bailian Jinshan Shopping Center, a subsidiary of Bailian Co., Ltd.。

At the same time, the first normalized commercial route of drones in Shanghai started from Bailian Jinshan Shopping Center, which provides the surrounding residents with a delivery service experience of “3 kilometers and 15 minutes”. In addition, the two parties will also conduct more explorations on the integration and expansion of commercial space and digital intelligent services.

Amazon announces it will stop supporting the Halo bracelet

according toamazonAccording to official news, Amazon has decided to close its Halo department. In addition to discontinuing the sale of many products, it will also stop supporting existing products in the near future.

Amazon said that from July 31 this year, Amazon will no longer provide support for Halo. Customers who purchased the product within the past 12 months are eligible for a refund.In addition, Amazon will disband the Halo team, and affected employees will receive compensation such as severance pay and health insurance

The Halo bracelet is a smart wearable product launched by Amazon in 2020, which can help users monitor body data such as heart rate.

UK Competition and Markets Authority blocks Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard

According to China Business News, Activision Blizzard’s U.S. stocks plunged more than 10% before the market, and the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.



