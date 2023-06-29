PwC released the “2023 Global Workplace Survey” report, nearly 70% of Chinese respondents believe that digital skills are very important-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: PwC Releases “2023 Global Workplace Survey” Report Nearly 70% of Chinese Respondents Think Digital Skills Are Important

PricewaterhouseCoopers released the report “Expectation and Anxiety: 2023 Global Workplace Survey” at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum yesterday. 19,500 corporate employees in the Asia-Pacific region participated in the survey. According to the survey data, 70% of Chinese respondents are very or somewhat satisfied with their jobs, which is 13 percentage points higher than the average level in the Asia-Pacific region. 44% of Chinese respondents believe that AI will help them improve efficiency at work, and 68% believe that digital skills are important for work.

“The reality tells us that change is eternal. The competition continues to intensify, the risk of disruption still exists, and social expectations continue to rise. This is a challenge to the viability of every enterprise.” Chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China Zhao Baiji said that to thrive in an ever-changing environment, companies must undergo rapid transformation and improve their adaptability. “We are delighted to see that business leaders and employees in the Asia-Pacific region share a common vision. While businesses are transformed in different ways, it is critical to always keep people at the heart. We need to work together to forge new paths, build trust and achieve success. Sustainable results.”

Organizations can only successfully reinvent themselves if their employees are fully engaged, motivated and eager to contribute. The report lists six factors underpinning corporate reinvention: business viability, employee sentiment, workforce skills, emerging technologies, work environment and climate action. According to the report, the findings should be a wake-up call for businesses across the Asia-Pacific region, many of which have struggled with skills and talent shortages for years.

2022 is considered to be the peak period of the “Great Resignation Wave”. However, employees of companies in the Asia-Pacific region are more likely to resign this year than last year. Some 30% of workers said they were likely to change jobs in the next 12 months, a 10 percentage point increase from 2022. The percentage is even higher for younger workers, senior workers and those working in large corporations. Additionally, about 40 percent said they were likely to ask for a raise or promotion this year.

In China, 70% of respondents are very or somewhat satisfied with their jobs, 13 percentage points higher than the Asia Pacific average of 57%, and consistent with last year. Among them, 53% of Chinese respondents said that they can “really be themselves” at work. Fifty percent of Chinese respondents believe their managers take their perspective into account when making decisions.

Notably, only 48 percent of employees in Asia Pacific rank interpersonal skills such as adaptability and flexibility (69 percent), collaboration skills (67 percent) and critical thinking (66 percent) above technical or core business skills. % believe their employers offer them the opportunity to put their skills to good use in the next five years. According to the report, this shows that the capabilities of existing employees are not being fully developed.Our reporter Bai Bo Wu Na Liu Shuang

