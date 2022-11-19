Listen to the audio version of the article

Twenty-eight of the 32 teams participating in the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20, are training with the made in Italy of Technogym, a leading company in digital products and technologies for fitness, sport, and health for wellness , present in 100 countries worldwide.

«We work every day to make the most innovative digital products and technologies available to athletes – underlines Nerio Alessandri, president and founder of Technogym -. Starting from our experience as official supplier of the last 8 Olympics, over the years we have become the reference brand for the athletic training of sports champions all over the world».

The Brazilian national team

The workout

The tailor-made training solutions made available to footballers in Qatar concern in particular cardiovascular training, strength, flexibility and rehabilitation. The digital products and solutions will be present, among others, in the training camps in France, Germany, Holland, Spain, Argentina, England, the United States and Uruguay, with whose federation an agreement was reached in recent weeks. With Brazil, on the other hand, the relationship is consolidated and ten-year old: Technogym has in fact set up the entire athletic center of Granja Comary, a district of Teresópolis, a city in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

«We are market leaders in the Middle East and specifically Qatar is an important business area for us, in which we have been present for several years – explains Enrico Manaresi, media relations director – and it is precisely this strong presence that has allowed us to set up almost all the sports centers where the national teams are hosted during the World Cup».