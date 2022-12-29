Home Business Qatar, a trip to the dormitory city where throngs of foreign workers lay the foundations of the gas empire
Qatar, a trip to the dormitory city where throngs of foreign workers lay the foundations of the gas empire

Qatar, a trip to the dormitory city where throngs of foreign workers lay the foundations of the gas empire

MESAIEED – The city of almost ten thousand workers who without knowing it hold the geopolitics of the world in their hands is a rectangle of perpendicular streets around the mosque, the row of anonymous shops in a non-tourist souk and obviously the symbol of this urban fetish which over time has eaten up a piece of the desert: the two glass towers of the Qatar Energyten floors of old 90s architecture protected by a fence with slightly faded signs prohibiting access and taking pictures or shooting videos.

