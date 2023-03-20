Qatar Airways CEO Al-Baker doesn’t believe in working from home – people wanted to make easy money by doing less work. ERIC CABANIS/AFP via Getty Images

Qatar Airways boss Akbar Al-Baker makes fun of Lufthansa in an interview with “Wirtschaftswoche” – if there is a lack of “human touch”, the new seats won’t help either. None of the competitors can keep up here, cosmopolitanism is a deep part of the Qatari mentality, Al-Baker. The negative impression in Europe about how LGBT people are treated in Qatar is “a prejudice, especially in the Western media.”

The fact that Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker likes to make fun of other airlines is nothing new. In 2017, he boasted that his cabin crew had an average age of just 26, while passengers on US airlines were “always served by grandmothers.” In an interview, Al-Baker now mocked Lufthansa – it was “twelve years behind what we offer,” said Qatar Airways boss Al-Baker.

Lufthansa recently announcedto install 30,000 new seats. In addition to standard noise-cancelling headphones, the new premium economy offers a seat built into a hard shell. This can be adjusted further than conventional seats and without the passengers having to sit behind them.

Qatar Airways CEO Al-Baker revealed in an interview with the “business week‘ unimpressed: when asked what he thought of Lufthansa’s new inflight service, he replied with a laugh: ‘I didn’t even notice’, and continued to mock, ‘what’s new? Finally cheap tickets?” According to the 60-year-old Katari, premium doesn’t just consist of building impressive things around a seat. According to Al-Baker, what makes the difference is the “human touch”, i.e. the human component in the service. After many Lufthansa flights, it is clear to him that no competitor can keep up with Qatar Airways. Because cosmopolitanism, he explained, is “a deep part of our mentality”

In the interview, Al-Baker is then confronted with a component that is not at all human: how Qatar treats same-sex couples.

The negative impression in Europe about how LGBT people are treated is “a prejudice, especially in the western media,” defends the airline boss. “Gay people can even walk hand in hand. No one will stop them,” he claims. In addition, there is “unlike in Germany” in Qatar no violence or hate crimes against homosexuals.

What Al-Baker doesn’t mention is that homosexuality is still a criminal offense in Qatar. The statement made by the official World Cup ambassador, Khalid Salman, in an interview with ZDF just before the World Cup caused a stir. Homosexuality is mental damage and “haram”, i.e. sin, said the ex-soccer professional.