Qatar-gate, 50,000 euros appear for Panzeri already in 2014

Lo scandal which engulfed the European Parliament named Qatar-gatetakes on more and more the contours of a real one spy-story. They sprout rounds of money involving figures from different countries foreigners. After, in fact, the discovery – we read in La Verità – of a phantom Turkish consultantHakan Camuz, the medium through which he came funded one of the alleged vehicles of corruptionthe Italian Equality consultancy attributable to Francis Giorgi and Pier Antonio Panzeria new suspect appears, this time from the Lebanon. His name is Hassan Dergham and to understand his role we need to refer to revenues of Equality. Between December 2018 and February 2019 they were billed from the Turkey €200,000. The company this figure came from has a share capital of alone 6mila € and is managed by itself Dergham which it turns out to be the sole shareholder.

My he subject in question – continues La Verità – it almost seems like a ghost. Entering his social networks, however, one discovers the ties with the Palestine and the suspicion returns that all that money that came to Panzeri e Giorgi always came fromempty boxes“, shell company. As reported by the German broadcaster “Deutsche welle”, Panzeri would have admitted before the judges that he had received and financing already in 2014 for his electoral campaign which then led him to be re-elected to the EU Parliament Of 50mila euro dal Morocco. To take care of the image of the North African country in the environments EU politicians a Bruxelles.

Subscribe to the newsletter

