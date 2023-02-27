Qatar-gate, Benifei (Pd): “Now I understand why Panzeri insisted so much”

The scandal of Qatar-gate it widens after harsh statements of the main defendant Antonio Panzerithat in his interrogation he named several namesespecially getting into trouble MEPs of the Pd. “Neither I nor my assistant have met the ambassador Moroccan Atmoun”. Brandon Benifei37 years old, MEP since 2014 e head of delegation of the Democratic Party to the European Parliament dal 2019– we read in La Stampa – brought up in the Qatar-gate scandal by Antonio Panzeri, rejects all connections. In front of the magistrates of Brussels, Panzeri reported that like other MEPs Benifei was elected in 2019 thanks to decisive votes from the Moroccan community. “I can safely say that I never sent my assistant to Rome to participate in that meeting. It was Panzeri a to insist for that to happen, but to me it seemed quite useless. She didn’t interest me at all and now I understand the why of all his insistence“.

“Antonio Panzeri – continues Benifei in La Stampa – is a self-confessed criminal and it was he himself who explained to the magistrates what he wanted create a relationshipa link, between Moroccan payers and those who had a role in Europe. It was he who had an interest in getting accredited at the Morocco. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the story about him is also true. Because I challenge anyone to prove that the my assistant attended that meeting in Rome or that I have ever met these representatives of the communities. The gap between me and Mercedes Bressobefore the unelected after me, was of 7 thousand votes. I don’t think I needed the votes of this communitywith which I have no contactin order to pass”.

