Listen to the audio version of the article

The theoretical risk is high, the realistic one is decidedly modest. The threat attributed to Qatar to interrupt supplies of liquid methane to Europe would have important effects for Italy if it were implemented, given that Italy is the best European customer of the gas extracted in that country, but the threat is very vague , improbable and only veiled, far from its possible application.

The numbers. In the first ten months of 2022, Europe imported a total of 12.5 billion cubic meters of methane from Qatar, half of which, around 6 billion cubic metres, landed in Italy at the regasification terminal in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of delta of the Po river. This is LNG, i.e. liquefied natural gas, which is obtained by cooling the gas to 163 degrees below zero, a temperature at which the methane loses its gaseous form and condenses into a liquid form due to the cold. The regasifiers heat the methane above the boiling point of 162 degrees below zero, and the fuel returns to its gaseous state to be introduced into the pipelines.

«From January to October 2021 and also from January to October 2022, we imported 12.5 billion cubic meters of LNG from Qatar, while in 2020, for the entire year, we imported 17.8 billion cubic meters of LNG». said European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie.

L’import di gas dal Qatar

The main import point for gas from Qatar is the Adriatic LNG regasifier, which feeds the gas into the Italian network at Cavàrzere (Venice). The plant was built on a project by the Italian Edison and is controlled by Exxon Mobil (70.7%) together with Qatar Energy (22%) and the Italian Snam (7.3%). LNG tankers from other origins often dock there depending on market trends, but the plant is aimed at supplying Qatar to Edison with a strong supply contract.

In the first 10 months of the year, the terminal in the Adriatic imported 6.64 billion cubic meters of gas and at the end of the year it should have regasified approximately 8 billion cubic meters of methane in 12 months, equal to approximately 12% of total consumption of gas in Italy, which should be around 77-78 billion cubic metres. The projections for the whole of 2022 must be understood as purely indicative.