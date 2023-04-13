Qatargate, all these generic accusations that leave doubts

The scandal of Qatargate it has been at a standstill for too long now, with the release of the former EU vice president Eva Kailithe feeling is that i pm belgi we have not made significant progress in the investigation. Everything is still in the early days, with the arrest of Panzeri e Giorgi. And now what will be of Qatargate, after bombastic premises? The releases – we read in La Stampa – do not imply a weakening of the prosecution. In Belgium after a few months the mitigation of the precautionary measures is the practice, due to the absence of the risk of collusion Between suspects. Current accounts remain blocked. The investigation goes on, for the process we’ll talk about it in months. Perhaps yearsbecause in absence of prisoners times are slowing down. A signal comes from the Italian judiciary and concerns the MEP leader of the Democratic Party Andrew Cozzolino.

I doubts that the Italian magistrates expressed in private – continues La Stampa – are now materialized in the order with which the Court of Appeal of Naples turned it down for the third time in two months delivery al Belgium of the MEP Cozzolino, impressed by the mandate of arrest per criminal association, corruption and money laundering. The Neapolitan judges raise three questions. one is missing mandate of arrest nationalwhile that European sent to Italy is indeed gaunt as to indication of imputations e prove. “The specific indication of the end to which Cozzolino’s delivery tends” is missing, not satisfied by the “generic indications of investigative acts” against the deprivation of the personal freedom. There is a lack of “exact knowledge of prison conditions» in Belgium according to the standards anti torture.

Subscribe to the newsletter

