Qatargate, Kaili: “I’m innocent and I want to prove it”

The scandal of Qatargate which engulfed the Parliament EU continues, the investigation has been going on for now four months and every day new ones emerge details on the round of bribes between politicians and states extra Ue. Among the accused there is also the former EU vice president Eva KailiFrancis’ companion Giorgi. In the interview room of the prison His Kaili – we read in the Corriere della Sera – enters with a smile, despite it all. Jeans, sneakers, over the white shirt the green vest edged in black that I wear Belgium must wear all inmates. Across the table is Deborah Bergaminideputy of Come on Italy, member of the Italian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. “I am innocent, I will prove it. But I don’t feel like a victimI feel a trophy“. A trophy? “Yes, a trophy political persecution which includes a prejudice, a prejudice that exists in any case against the parliamentarians and politicians of Southern Europe. The Maltese, the Greeks, the Italians and so on”. But persecution by whom? You roll your eyes.

“In first six weeks – Kaili told Bergamini and Corriere reports it – it happened to me think about suicide. Many times. Then something clicked. “Her lawyers said she had been”subjected to torture” because in the first sixteen hours after the arrest she had been left without wateral Freddowith a light always on. Now he does not complain about the prison regime. «But after the uproar of the first days of this affair, nobody speaks anymore. I come ignoredI was forgotten, indeed cancelled. When this story will end – he says – me i want to start over to do politics“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

