Qatargate, the EU measure that fights corruption and lobbying is "fluff"

Qatargate, the EU measure that fights corruption and lobbying is "fluff"

Qatargate, the European Parliament revises the lobbying rules for former MPs, but they are in trouble

Qatargate occupied the pages of European newspapers for weeks. It was the first major scandal to bring out corruption among EU politicians, with bribes, arrests, kickbacks, Qatar lobby and other groups who paid to receive favorable decisions. The EU had a collapse of image and credibility unthinkable until then. The center of the investigation? The activity of the various pressure groups, power lobbies, which condition parliamentarians by directing the rules and provisions of all European citizens. In fact, over the years, lobbying activities have never even been subjected to a truly strict regulation that limits their action favoring instead the interests of the masses of EU citizens.

There have always been contacts, common visions, agreements or even favors between politics and economic power groups. The most important economic lobbies influence the choices of decision-making politicians and exes with funding and various benefits. It is even former politicians and officials, in some cases, who organize themselves into pressure lobbies. A process, that of economic pressure, which exists wherever there is a decision maker. A dynamic that can be prohibited or permitted, made transparent or not and to varying degrees, accepting or not that politicians receive resources from third parties. So, after what happened, yesterday the EU Parliament decided to intervene with a regulatory change.

