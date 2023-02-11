Qatargate: Tarabella in jail: allegations of corruption and money laundering

LBelgian MEP Marc Tarabellaarrested yesterday as part of the investigation of Qatargatetoday he was questioned by the investigating judge Michel Claise who has some confirmed the arrest on charges of corruption, money laundering, according to what was announced by the Belgian federal prosecutor. The site of Le Soir reports it.

Qatargate: power of attorney, Tarabella safety deposit box searched

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office conducted “several searches” as part of the Qatargate investigation in Belgium. In particular, a safety deposit box belonging to MEP Marc Tarabella was checked in a bank located in Liège. Some offices of the Town Hall of Anthisnes were also searched. Tarabella was taken in for questioning.

Qatargate: MEP Tarabella heard by the judge

The Italian-Belgian MEP, Marc Tarabella, was heard by an investigation judge, Michel Claise, in the context of the Qatargate investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office made it known, confirming what was anticipated by the Belgian press. The MEP’s parliamentary immunity was revoked on 2 February. The Belgian police this morning led the European parliamentarian from his residence in Anthisnes, a Walloon municipality south of Liège, for questioning by the investigating judge in the Qatargate case, Michel Claise.

Qatargate: house arrest for Andrea Cozzolino

The arrests have been made house arrest for Andrea Cozzolino, MEP of the Democratic Party which yesterday evening the financiers of the Gico of Naples notified the European arrest warrant issued in Belgium as part of the so-called Qatargate investigation. This is the outcome of the validation hearing held today in the Poggioreale prison, where Cozzolino had been taken after his arrest and where he spent the night. The Court of Appeal therefore accepted the request of Cozzolino’s lawyers, the lawyers Dezio Ferraro and Federico Conte, who had asked for the release of the MEP. Next Tuesday the hearing will be held before the Court of Appeal of Naples on the request for the delivery of Cozzolino to the judicial authority of Brussels, a request to which the suspect has opposed.

Andrea Cozzolino will serve house arrest in his home in Naples, with two permits per day. This at least until Tuesday 14 February, when the hearing was scheduled before the Court of Appeal of Naples on the MEP’s handover request to Belgium, according to what is contained in the European arrest warrant issued by the magistrates investigating the Qatargate affair .

Qatargate: Cozzolino lawyers, ‘come home, illegitimate and unjust European arrest warrant’

“In our view, the European Arrest Warrant is illegitimate and unfair because it is based on a completely evanescent circumstantial framework and is based on mere presumptions and suspicions, devoid of basic objective evidence for an accusation of corruption such as where, when, how much and how, what. In our legal system this material would not be enough to send even a warranty notice. In terms of precautionary requirements, the Naples Court of Appeal recognized that there is no serious risk of escape, the only relevant one at this stage, and granted the Hon. Cozzolino to go home, with the graduated measure of house arrest”. The lawyers of the MEP Federico Conte and Dezio Ferraro declare it in a note. Cozzolino, underline the lawyers, “for months he has repeatedly asked to be heard by the Judge, before and after the revocation of immunity” and “he was tracked down by the Guardia di Finanza in his hometown and residence, within a phone call , while he was hospitalized in a health facility for tests connected to his dating back and documented heart disease. Mr Cozzolino is firm in his desire to reiterate his extraneousness to the facts and will document it in all the venues, but he is obviously tried by a humiliating measure as unmotivated, all the more reason for the availability that he has always shown to the Belgian judiciary”.

