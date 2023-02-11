Qatargate: Tarabella in jail: allegations of corruption and money laundering

LBelgian MEP Marc Tarabellaarrested yesterday as part of the investigation of Qatargatetoday he was questioned by the investigating judge Michel Claise who has some confirmed the arrest on charges of corruption, money laundering, according to what was announced by the Belgian federal prosecutor. The site of Le Soir reports it.

Qatargate: power of attorney, Tarabella safety deposit box searched

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office conducted “several searches” as part of the Qatargate investigation in Belgium. In particular, a safety deposit box belonging to MEP Marc Tarabella was checked in a bank located in Liège. Some offices of the Town Hall of Anthisnes were also searched. Tarabella was taken in for questioning.

Qatargate: MEP Tarabella heard by the judge

The Italian-Belgian MEP, Marc Tarabella, was heard by an investigation judge, Michel Claise, in the context of the Qatargate investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office made it known, confirming what was anticipated by the Belgian press. The MEP’s parliamentary immunity was revoked on 2 February. The Belgian police this morning led the European parliamentarian from his residence in Anthisnes, a Walloon municipality south of Liège, for questioning by the investigating judge in the Qatargate case, Michel Claise.

Subscribe to the newsletter

