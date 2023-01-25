Home Business Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is Credit Suisse’s second largest shareholder
Business

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is Credit Suisse’s second largest shareholder

by admin
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is Credit Suisse’s second largest shareholder

Qatar doubles its stake in Credit Suisse. Thus Qatar Investment Authority is now the second largest shareholder of the Swiss bank.

QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, began investing in Credit Suisse at the time of the financial crisis. He now owns 6.8% of the bank’s shares, second only to the 9.9% stake bought by Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise to fund a massive strategic overhaul . With 3.15% owned by Saudi family firm Olayan Financing Company, about a fifth of the company’s shares are now owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to data from Eikon.

The investment injection from the Middle East comes as major US investors Harris Associates and Artisan Partners sell their Credit Suisse shares. Harris remains the third-largest shareholder with 5%, but he has significantly reduced his stake over the past year, while Artisan has sold his position entirely.

See also  Pig enterprises continue to release production capacity in January, and it may be difficult to enter the next round of pig cycle in 2022 – yqqlm

You may also like

A number of PMI indicators in the United...

Fineco: With the FinecoX online trading platform, professional...

Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, and the severance...

Texas Instruments (TXN.US) achieved a net profit of...

Bitcoin Boom: The Doubtful Breakthrough or Bull Trap

The budget of the Municipality of Milan put...

GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates....

NYMEX crude oil may drop to $81.03 in...

Oil consumption, a 3.3% drop in December: 4.8...

Microsoft (MSFT.US) Q2 revenue increased by 2% year-on-year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy