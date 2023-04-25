Qiangzhi Zhuzhuyun Leads the Future ZTE Appears at the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference ZTE | Mobile Cloud | Base Station_Sina Technology_Sina.com





﻿On April 25, the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference was grandly held at Suzhou Jinji Lake International Conference Center. With the theme of “Intelligent Building Computing, Cloud Leading the Future”, ZTE showcased a series of solutions such as cloud infrastructure, cloud edge, cloud platform, and cloud, and explored the industry trend with ecological partners to win the cloud-network ecology.

Extreme computing power

In terms of cloud infrastructure, ZTE launched a series of servers, which effectively provide hardware support for 5G, virtualization, artificial intelligence, big data, edge computing, etc., with features such as high-speed switching, intelligent acceleration, high-voltage direct current, flexible configuration, and large storage . At the same time, an innovative data center switch was launched, which doubled the number of key table items, provided a more flexible programmable method, and reduced the power consumption of the whole machine by 30%, creating a first-class product solution suitable for diversified cloud network services and long-term service.

According to the IDC 2022 Q4 report, in 2022, ZTE’s domestic market share of data center switches will grow first, and its ranking in the operator market in a single quarter will rise to second in China; ZTE’s server product shipments will continue to rank first in the domestic telecommunications industry.

agile innovation

In terms of cloud platform, ZTE is committed to building the core competitiveness of video computing network in an all-round way, continuously improving video technology in terms of computing power optimization, network self-adaptation, and audio and video quality optimization, helping industry users realize digital transformation and improving people’s video Consumption quality and experience.

ZTE exclusively undertook the construction of China Mobile’s industry video middle platform, empowering full-scenario video applications; at the same time, it launched the Shandong Mobile unified video platform project to realize unified management, unified opening, and unified operation of video services. ZTE’s new fulcrum operating system realizes a system to meet the needs of all scenarios through the innovative 3+1+N concept. Its smart digital solution helps enterprises complete efficient digital transformation. Currently, it has been deployed on a large scale in the fields of operators, electric power, and government affairs offices. application.

flexible components

With the acceleration of 5G commercialization, 5G ToB applications have entered a period of large-scale development. In order to meet the diverse and differentiated needs of the industry’s private network and accurately empower the digital intelligence of the industry, ZTE adopts flexible components, deploys minimalist cloud network cabinets and industrial cloud base stations, and provides N types of services with precise guarantees.

ZTE’s full range of private network core network products include the full version of Common Core, cloud-network integrated iCube, lightweight private network core network i5GC, and field-level ultra-light version of Mini5GC products; 5G industrial base stations are aimed at the wireless and centralized PLC of industrial production lines According to the requirements of the traditional base station, add a computing power single board, sink the computing power to the edge side, and form a cloud network industry integrated base station solution. synergy.

Enable multiple scenarios

In terms of terminals, the new type of cloud computer built by ZTE based on the computing power network has the characteristics of terminal-side collaboration, computing network scheduling, tidal multiplexing, and nearby access. The full range of cloud terminals brings users a safer, more efficient, more convenient, and lower-carbon computer cloud experience, empowers enterprises, families, and individuals, and helps China Mobile’s cloud computers develop in the CHBN market and promote the vigorous development of the digital economy . At the same time, FTTR-B helps small and micro enterprises to quickly deploy high-quality ultra-gigabit broadband networks, bringing users the ultimate service experience, helping to further enhance user stickiness and increase ARPU value.

Facing new opportunities from the digital wave, ZTE adheres to its strategic positioning as a “road builder of the digital economy”, continues to increase investment in underlying core technologies, consolidates the cornerstone of digital transformation cloud networks, and upgrades ecological cooperation at the same time to create a community of value creation with industry partners , Create a new cloud-network ecology and welcome the new future of the digital economy.



