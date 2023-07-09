Qibing Daojia at the 25th China Construction Expo: Revolutionizing Home Building Materials with After-Sales Service Solutions

Qibing Daojia Helps Home Building Materials Companies Reduce Costs and Improve Efficiency at the 25th China Construction Expo

From July 8th to 11th, the 25th China Construction Expo (Guangzhou) took place at the Guangzhou Pazhou Poly World Trade Expo Hall. With the theme of “pattern”, this event showcased the new hall of the fourth phase of the Canton Fair for the first time. It featured five themed exhibition areas focused on “customization, system, intelligence, design, material art”, as well as a bathroom exposition.

With innovative and forward-looking features, the 25th China Construction Expo aimed to serve as a platform for champion enterprises, investment promotion, innovative ideas, and design ecosystem. The goal was to support high-quality development in the home furnishing industry.

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of Qibing Daojia, a leading after-sales service platform in China. Qibing Daojia attracted many home building materials merchants with its complete national after-sales service platform. Dealers, factories, and other household business groups showed their favor and recognition towards the platform.

Qibing Daojia presented a one-stop after-sales service solution for home furnishing enterprises at the exhibition. The platform offered nationwide door-to-door installation, maintenance, distribution, and measurement services, aiming to solve the “last one kilometer” challenge in the industry.

The platform’s masters possessed expertise in various areas, including furniture, bathroom, kitchen appliances, doors and windows, curtains, locks, smart homes, water purifiers, hanging pictures, and wallpapers. All services provided by Qibing Daojia came with a one-year quality assurance, with on-site maintenance fees exempted for product failures caused by service problems.

Small and medium-sized home furnishing companies often struggle with the high cost and limited coverage of after-sales installation teams. Qibing Daojia’s comprehensive after-sales service system bridged this gap by connecting these companies with over 1.6 million skilled masters across the country. With coverage in 34 provinces, 3,000 counties, and 40,000 townships and streets, Qibing Daojia ensured timely and efficient service for home furnishing merchants, no matter where their goods were located.

The platform’s customer service team took care of the order process and acted as a bridge between customers and masters. This not only saved merchants communication costs but also allowed them to focus more on front-end sales. Qibing Daojia’s high-quality after-sales service helped merchants maintain customer relationships and build a positive reputation. The platform boasted an impressive average monthly order processing of over 1,000,000, with a 98.8% order reservation time rate, 100% order completion rate, and a 99.2% favorable rate for e-commerce shop owners. Moreover, merchants were able to save 45% of their after-sales operation costs.

As a committed after-sales service platform, Qibing Daojia continuously strives to provide high-quality services and complete after-sales guarantees. The platform invests in enhancing the skills of its masters through assessment and training, building a professional installation and after-sales team that promptly responds to user needs. This commitment has earned Qibing Daojia the trust of many home furnishing brands.

Looking towards the future, Qibing Daojia aims to maintain its focus on higher quality, standardization, and standardization. With its strong supply capability in after-sales services and a perfect installation service system, the platform aims to help home building materials companies reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase profits. Qibing Daojia is leading the home furnishing industry with its modern after-sales service model, contributing to a new wave of industry transformation and upgrading.

