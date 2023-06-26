Qikun Technology joins hands with the American Chamber of Commerce to help foreign companies in China effectively implement ESG with technology verification and international green certificates-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Qikun Technology joins hands with the American Chamber of Commerce to promote the effective implementation of ESG in foreign companies in China through technology verification of international green certificates

Recently, the “Effective Implementation of ESG for Foreign Enterprises in China” exchange meeting hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce and co-organized by Shanghai Qikun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qikun Technology“) successfully concluded in Shanghai. This exchange meeting attracted the active participation of well-known institutions in various industries and more than 70 companies, including well-known American law firms, auditing companies, and ESG compliance leaders of Michelin, Estee Lauder, Philips Lighting and many other brand companies.

The meeting focused on “what green carbon assets should foreign companies in China purchase to achieve ESG compliance?” Why is the I-REC International Green Certificate the most cost-effective and clearest choice for companies to achieve ESG compliance?” and other topics, and exchanged ideas based on actual cases.

The I-REC International Green Certificate is an environmental attribute certificate. Its emission reductions and rights can be circulated and traded globally. It can directly offset the carbon emissions of the company’s purchased electricity while meeting ESG requirements. Qikun Technology, as the only technology company in China to verify carbon assets with systematic technology, relies on cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things and cloud computing, and based on authenticity, real-time, and traceability, captures and collects renewable energy power stations in real time and international The data related to the green certificate, after cross-validation, forms a standardized, queryable, and traceable green carbon asset, which effectively avoids the compliance and trust risks faced by enterprises due to environmental rights and interests disputes.

Qikun Technology has helped more than 2,000 renewable energy power stations to independently register and issue green certificates, and can stably supply a large number of international green certificates every year, and provide buyers with I-REC international green certificate traceability reports that can be traced throughout their life cycles , which solves the problems of accuracy, authenticity, measurement and efficiency of the underlying assets that are common in the carbon trading market at present. This enables companies to better conduct supply chain screening and information disclosure to meet ESG compliance requirements.

At the Deloitte China conference, I shared that I-REC international green certificate ecology with Qikun Technology to create a higher standard

Li Jian, director of Deloitte China‘s climate change and sustainable development business group, said at the meeting that the I-REC data verification system platform of Qikun Technology will conduct multi-dimensional quality inspections such as double counting, data deviation, and data substantiveness, and regularly Conduct SOC authentication on the traceability platform, and continue to improve the integrity, accuracy and traceability of the international green certificate assets generated through the Qikun technology platform. He added: “We cooperate with Qikun Technology to jointly create a higher standard I-REC international green certificate ecology, meet the requirements of enterprises for the authenticity and traceability of green certificate assets, and promote the effective implementation of ESG in foreign companies in China.”

As the global response to climate change intensifies, the importance of corporate ESG compliance has become increasingly prominent. The participation of Deloitte China further confirms the importance and reliability of the I-REC International Green Certificate in solving corporate ESG compliance issues, which provides companies with a higher degree of trust and implementation possibilities in solving ESG compliance issues, providing global making a positive contribution to a sustainable future.

