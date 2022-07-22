Home Business Qilu Bank (601665.SH) net profit in the first half of the year was 1.738 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18%_Stock Channel_Securities Star
Business

Qilu Bank (601665.SH) net profit in the first half of the year was 1.738 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18%_Stock Channel_Securities Star

by admin

(Original title: Qilu Bank (601665.SH) net profit in the first half of the year was 1.738 billion yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Qilu Bank (601665.SH) disclosed the 2022 semi-annual performance report. In the first half of 2022, the company achieved operating income of 5.48 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.08%; realized a net profit of 1.738 billion yuan attributable to shareholders of the listed company , an increase of 18.01% year-on-year.

As of the end of the first half of 2022, the company’s total assets were 472.214 billion yuan, an increase of 38.801 billion yuan or 8.95% from the beginning of the year; total loans were 241.843 billion yuan, an increase of 25.221 billion yuan or 11.64% from the beginning of the year; total deposits were 328.145 billion yuan, an increase from the beginning of the year 35.141 billion yuan, an increase of 11.99%.

The company continued to strengthen the forward-looking prevention and process management of risks, strengthened the disposal of non-performing assets, and continued to optimize the asset quality indicators. As of the end of the first half of 2022, the company’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.33%, a decrease of 0.02 percentage points from the beginning of the year; the provision coverage ratio was 262.96%, an increase of 9.01 percentage points from the beginning of the year.

See also  Luckin Coffee’s total net income in the first quarter was 2.4046 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 89.5% – yqqlm

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy