(Original title: Qilu Bank (601665.SH) net profit in the first half of the year was 1.738 billion yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Qilu Bank (601665.SH) disclosed the 2022 semi-annual performance report. In the first half of 2022, the company achieved operating income of 5.48 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.08%; realized a net profit of 1.738 billion yuan attributable to shareholders of the listed company , an increase of 18.01% year-on-year.

As of the end of the first half of 2022, the company’s total assets were 472.214 billion yuan, an increase of 38.801 billion yuan or 8.95% from the beginning of the year; total loans were 241.843 billion yuan, an increase of 25.221 billion yuan or 11.64% from the beginning of the year; total deposits were 328.145 billion yuan, an increase from the beginning of the year 35.141 billion yuan, an increase of 11.99%.

The company continued to strengthen the forward-looking prevention and process management of risks, strengthened the disposal of non-performing assets, and continued to optimize the asset quality indicators. As of the end of the first half of 2022, the company’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.33%, a decrease of 0.02 percentage points from the beginning of the year; the provision coverage ratio was 262.96%, an increase of 9.01 percentage points from the beginning of the year.