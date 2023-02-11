[Pacific Automobile New Car Channel]On February 10, BYD Qin PLUS (inquiry for reserve price | check for reference) DM-i Champion Edition was officially launched. The new car has launched a total of 5 models, with a price range of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. As a remodeled model, Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition provides new exterior and interior color schemes based on the original design, and a number of configurations have been improved and optimized. Its intelligent network connection system has also been upgraded, and the overall sense of quality Get upgraded again.

Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) 55km leading type 9.98 55km beyond type 11.58 120km leading type 12.58 120km beyond type 13.58 120km excellent type 14.58

In addition, you can enjoy 24 installments of 0-interest loans, a replacement subsidy of 3,000 yuan, a lifetime warranty for the three-electric system, a complete vehicle repair package for 6 years or 150,000 kilometers, free OTA upgrades for life, up to 2 years of free car traffic, and 2 years of free service for all series cloud services, etc.

Maintain the original design and add the color of black jade blue

The biggest change in the appearance of the Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is the addition of an appearance color called “Mo Yulan”, which looks more calm and atmospheric, and this color of car paint can be seen under different light conditions. have different visual senses.

In terms of design, the new car is basically consistent with the current model. The Dragon Face design language can be said to have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, but it has brought some new interpretations in the details. The large-area black aerodynamic fins make the visual impact of the front of the car not weak. In terms of light source, the whole series is equipped with full LED headlights as standard, and is equipped with functions such as automatic headlights and headlight delay off.

The size of the body has not changed, the length, width and height are still 4765x1837x1495mm, and the wheelbase is 2718mm. This figure is considered big in A-class cars. In terms of design, the lines of the body are full and full of tension, and the entire side looks capable but not bloated, especially the waistline extending to the rear of the car creates a strong sense of sculpture, which is quite dynamic.

The rear of the car adopts the penetrating taillight design of the mark of the dragon claw, which echoes the headlights of the arrow feather dragon eye, and is well recognized at night. The entire rear has a rich layering, especially the three-dimensional rear bumper below, which adds a bit of sportiness. In terms of details, the “Build Your Dreams” suffix adopts the latest font design.

In terms of intelligent driving assistance, it is equipped with ACC-S&G stop-and-go full-speed adaptive cruise system, CSC curve speed control system, LKS active lane keeping system, LDWS lane departure warning system, AEB-CCR automatic emergency braking system, etc. Intelligent driving assistance function.

Multiple interior configurations are optimized and upgraded with the latest DiLink system

Compared with the exterior design, there are more changes in the interior, mainly focusing on the optimization of configuration. For example, the comfort of the front and rear seats has been further optimized, heating of the main and auxiliary seats, and electric adjustment of the auxiliary driver have been added. In addition, the instrument panel has been upgraded to 8.8 inches, the intelligent network connection system has also been upgraded to the latest DiLink 4.0 (4G), and the high-end model has also been upgraded from the current 6-speaker to an 8-speaker high-fidelity audio system.

The layout design of the entire cockpit is still consistent with the current model, adopting an enveloping design, coupled with the embellishment of the center console decorative strip of “water and sky line”, the entire interior is more atmospheric and agile. The performance in terms of materials is also kind enough. The entire center console is basically covered by soft materials, including the area above the armrest in the car, plus the decoration of piano paint trim and chrome trim, which is quite delicate. feel. In addition, in terms of interior color matching, the new Qin PLUS DM-i has two interior colors of Xingyun Blue and Nuanyang Brown. Warm and comfortable.

Next, I will mainly introduce the upgrade and optimization points of the new model. First of all, the LCD instrument panel on the current model has received feedback from many car owners. The size is too small to intuitively understand the driving information. This time it is upgraded to an 8.8-inch floating instrument, and the content information and display accuracy are not too picky, which further meets the needs of users.

The model experienced this time still uses a 12.8-inch 8-core adaptive rotating floating large screen. The change is that it has been upgraded to the latest DiLink 4.0 (4G) intelligent network connection system. The fluency performance is good, and with the addition of functions such as intelligent cloud service, intelligent voice interaction system, 4G network service and on-board WiFi, the practicality is further improved. In addition, the audio system of the high-end model has also been upgraded from the previous 6-speaker to an 8-speaker high-fidelity audio system. The official said that the full-range sound effect adjustment has been carried out, and it is believed that the sound quality effect will be improved to a certain extent.

In terms of seats, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition still uses ergonomically designed integrated sports seats, but a punching process is added to the original basis to improve heat dissipation, and the main and co-driver seats are also The seat heating function has been added, and at the same time, the co-driver has also added a 4-way electric adjustment of the seat to further improve ride comfort.

The rear seats are also perforated to improve the heat dissipation performance. At the same time, the padding of the seats is moderately soft and hard, which is sufficient for the support of the legs and waist, and the comfort of long-distance riding is guaranteed.

In addition, in terms of configuration, it is still equipped with four-door windows with one-button lifting with anti-pinch function, dual-temperature zone independent control automatic constant temperature air-conditioning, remote high-temperature disinfection and sterilization mode, intelligent driving recorder, 360° high-definition transparent panoramic image system, rear center Armrests (with cup holders), rear air-conditioning outlets, etc., are rich enough.

In terms of space, the passenger space, storage space and trunk space in the car are consistent with the current model.

In terms of riding space, after the 172cm experiencer adjusts the front row to a suitable sitting posture (lowest adjustment), the head room is one punch; keeping the front row sitting posture unchanged, the rear leg room exceeds two punches, and the head room is four fingers. In addition, the middle platform has a lower protrusion, so it is natural for the middle passengers to put their feet when fully loaded. The storage slots in the car are rich enough, and you can find a place to store your belongings. In addition, the rear seats can also be folded down in proportion to further enhance the expandability.

Equipped with DM-i hybrid system, taking into account power and fuel consumption

The power part is also consistent with the current model. Everyone should be familiar with the DM-i hybrid system. It is equipped with a 1.5L high-efficiency engine dedicated to Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid, with a maximum power of 110 horsepower and a maximum torque of 135 Nm. . In terms of motors, the 55-kilometer pure electric endurance version is equipped with an electric hybrid system EHS132, with a maximum power of 180 horsepower and a maximum torque of 316 Nm. The 120-kilometer endurance version is equipped with an electric hybrid system EHS145, with a maximum power of 197 horsepower and a maximum torque of 325 Nm. The capacities of the two lithium iron phosphate batteries are 8.32kWh and 18.32kWh respectively.

Judging from the current market performance, there is no doubt about the product strength of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i. As a plug-in hybrid model, it supports long-distance pure electric driving, and its fuel consumption is only half that of fuel vehicles of the same level. It is also good enough to meet almost all the needs of a family car in this class. The Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition launched this time is based on user feedback and has been upgraded with icing on the cake to further improve its product strength. There should be no suspense about continuing to explode. (Text: Yang Jiazhen of Pacific Automobile)