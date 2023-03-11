According to Caixin.com, in February this year, the number of vacant containers nationwide reached 5 million TEUs, double that of the same period before the epidemic. The picture shows containers stacked in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, on May 9, 2022. (STR/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 10, 2023]According to the statistics of the CCP Customs on March 7, in the first two months of this year, China’s total import and export value was 6.18 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.8%. Among them, exports were 3.5 trillion yuan, an increase of 0.9%; imports were 2.68 trillion yuan, a decrease of 2.9%. In terms of US dollars, the total value of my country’s imports and exports in the first two months of this year was 895.72 billion US dollars, a decrease of 8.3%. Among them, exports were US$506.3 billion, down 6.8%; imports were US$389.42 billion, down 10.2%.

In fact, imports and exports, known as one of the three horse-drawn carriages of the Chinese economy, have been in a sharp dive since October last year, and the export data fell by 9.9% in December last year.

The downward trend of China‘s foreign trade has already shown obvious signs. On February 11, 2022, the China Export Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) was at a historical high of 3,587.91 points, but the downturn has continued since then. By December 30, 2022, it was only 1,271.31 points , the start of 2023 is still declining.

According to Caixin.com, the number of vacant containers nationwide reached 5 million TEUs in February, twice the amount in the same period before the epidemic. It is expected that many container factories will gradually close down. Hong Kong, which undertakes the mainland’s re-export trade, fell by 36.7% year-on-year in January, which continued to expand from the poor performance in December last year and was the largest decline since September 1953.

1. The Importance of Foreign Trade Prosperity to the CCP’s Economy

How much impact does foreign trade, especially exports, have on the CCP’s economy? First of all, in terms of economic growth, according to calculations, since the CCP joined the WTO in 2001 and before the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, the contribution rate of foreign trade to economic growth has been higher than 15% all the year round, of which it exceeded 40% in 2005; after the financial crisis in 2009 , The overall contribution rate of foreign trade remains above 10%. In 2020, the contribution rate of foreign trade will reach 39.18%, which is close to returning to the highest level before 2008, while driving real GDP growth by 0.9%. In 2021, the contribution rate of foreign trade will be 13.44%, and the pull rate will be 1.18%. In 2022, the contribution rate of total import and export of goods and services to GDP growth will reach 20.9%, driving GDP growth by 1.7 percentage points.

Secondly, the contribution of the foreign trade industry chain in promoting employment in China cannot be underestimated. Foreign trade has created a large number of employment opportunities for China. As of 2018, data show that China‘s foreign trade has directly and indirectly created 180 million jobs, and one out of every four employed people is engaged in foreign trade-related work. From the perspective of the global value chain, China’s export of goods per million US dollars can stimulate 59.0 person-times of employment in China, among which, every million dollars of general trade exports can bring 82.7 people-times of employment, and every million dollars of exports of processing trade can bring 82.7 people. 26.5 person-time employment. In the first half of 2022, there will be 425,000 private enterprises among the main players in the foreign trade market, and the total import and export volume of private enterprises will account for 49.6% of the country’s total foreign trade value.

Furthermore, the CCP implements a policy of exempting and refunding value-added tax on the export of goods by export companies or other units (including foreign aid, foreign contracting, overseas investment, etc. that are deemed to be export goods), and the provision of processing, repair and repair services to foreign countries. However, import companies still contribute to the national tax revenue to a certain extent. In 2021, the value-added tax and consumption tax on imported goods will be 1.7316 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%. Tariffs will be 280.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%; value-added tax and consumption tax on imported goods for the whole year of 2022 will be 1,999.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.4%. Tariffs amounted to 286 billion yuan, an increase of 1.9% over the previous year. In addition, the CCP’s annual trade surplus has a positive effect on stabilizing foreign exchange reserves and the balance of international payments.

Foreign trade is an international cycle in the CCP’s economic double cycle, and a considerable degree of dependence on foreign trade has been formed. Without this economic cycle, China’s economy will be even more bleak under the circumstances of weak recovery in real estate investment and weak consumption. Li Keqiang set the national economic growth rate in 2023 at 5%. Foreign trade has not been carried out for nearly half a year, and the new year has been postponed to the first quarter of 2023. This is undoubtedly a blow to this economic goal. It is difficult for China‘s economic growth to be achieved in the first quarter. 5%.

2. Several major factors affecting the cliff-like decline of foreign trade

The CCP claims that the shortage of domestic demand is long-term, but the shortage of external demand is short-term, which means that the slump in foreign trade is only a matter of a few months, and the impact on the economy will not be too great. In terms of the contribution and stimulation of investment, consumption, and import and export to economic growth, foreign trade is obviously not as good as the first two horse-drawn carriages, but the CCP said that the lack of foreign demand is short-term, which may be too optimistic. factor to analyze.

1. The global economic recession and weak demand lead to a bad prospect for the CCP’s foreign trade

Recently, Li Xingqian, director of the Foreign Trade Department of the Ministry of Commerce of the Communist Party of China, said that the main contradiction in China‘s foreign trade field has changed from the blocked supply chain and insufficient contract performance in 2022 to the current weakening of external demand and declining orders. In this sentence, Li Xingqian judged the expected plight of the CCP’s foreign trade in 2023 as insufficient external demand, which in turn led to insufficient orders.

Indeed, it is an indisputable fact that the global economy has entered a downward path. The International Monetary Fund’s “World Economic Outlook” update report released on January 31 shows that the global economic growth is expected to be 2.9% in 2023 and is expected to rise to 3.1% in 2024. The foreign trade of the CCP is mainly aimed at economies such as the United States, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and the Belt and Road Initiative. Among them, the developed economies are facing situations such as slowing economic growth, rising energy prices, inflation, monetary tightening, rising interest rates, and increased financial risks. It is the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike that triggers monetary tightening in developed countries around the world and brings economic downturn. Generally, the main body of consumption is the low- and middle-income class, and the main body of investment is the high-income class. In 2022, global inflation and monetary tightening in Europe and the United States will cause the RMB exchange rate In 2023, the stagflation of the global economy will lead to weaker external demand and insufficient purchasing power, which is extremely detrimental to the CCP’s foreign trade.

The global economy has entered a downward path. Especially since 2020, three major factors have directly led to a period of high volatility and low growth in the world economy. The first to bear the brunt is the global spread of the virus. In 2020, the economic depression in Europe and the United States is due to the Wuhan pneumonia virus. Second, the Russia-Ukraine war that has continued since 2022 has led to geopolitical crises, energy crises in Europe and the United States, rising commodity prices, and depletion of armaments, casting a shadow over the global economy. Third, the CCP’s dynamic zeroing policy and leftward tendency have led to the rapid withdrawal of global capital from the mainland, the outward movement of industrial chains, the gradual decoupling of the world economy from the CCP, and the reorganization of supply chains. The short-term shocks in the process will impact the stability of the global economy.

Looking back at the above three factors, which one has nothing to do with the CCP? The CCP virus spreads globally in 2020, and the CCP is the chief culprit. The Russia-Ukraine war, the CCP has been pulling sideways, openly persuading the fight, and exchanging money with Russia in secret. The dynamic zeroing policy is an economic crusher. Three major factors drag down the global economy Growth, the CCP cannot stand alone, and has to pay the bill, which is expensive.

2. The industrial chain is moving outward, and alternative supply chains in Asia are forming

The outward transfer of the CCP’s industrial chain is a typical case of the CCP reaping its own fruits. The movement of the industrial chain itself is a normal economic activity, an economic activity in which the factors of production are reconstructed and reshaped according to the laws of the market. However, the outward movement of the industrial chain in China has strong political incentives. Factors such as dynamic clearing, suppression of private enterprises, ever-changing government policies, and the need for foreign capital to listen to the party have made it difficult for foreign capital and foreign companies to do business stably, and they dare not do business stably.

China has long been a global manufacturer of high-tech electronic products, with a complete industrial chain, a large number of skilled workers, and strong production capacity. However, in recent years, high-tech foreign companies have seen that the investment risks in China far outweigh China‘s comparative advantages. South Korea’s Samsung and the United States‘ Apple continue to move their industrial chains outward. In 2022, the Zhengzhou Foxconn worker escape incident made Apple’s foundries prepare to take root in India and Vietnam.

According to a report by the British “Economist” magazine quoted by Free Asia, global manufacturers will look for new production bases in Asia outside of China. These countries and regions include Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Philippines, Laos, etc. “The Economist” pointed out that the combined export value of these Altasia countries is comparable to that of China: in terms of skilled labor, Altasia has 155 million 25-54-year-old, highly educated working population, China is 145 million . Although it will take some time to completely replace the industrial chain of the CCP’s world factory, especially high-tech electronic products, once the door is opened, it will not be closed.

The Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta were originally a place where the CCP’s foreign trade companies gathered, but now the news is all bad news. Last winter and this spring, officials from Zhejiang and Guangdong organized groups to take companies overseas to grab orders, but they basically returned without success.

3. Sino-US relations are tense, and the Sino-US technology war deeply affects the CCP’s economy

In recent years, the CCP has been turning to the left. At the same time, it has strengthened its armaments, developed nuclear weapons, and clamored for the unification of Taiwan by force. The CCP’s ultimate goal is to replace the United States’ dominant position and discourse power in the international political order, and then export communist ideology to the world. This directly leads to tensions in Sino-US relations. The CCP’s infiltration of the United States is also comprehensive, intellectual property theft, Technology infiltration, cyber attacks and monitoring, etc., have forced the United States to counterattack the CCP. The United States has adopted the most severe blockade and sanctions against the CCP’s chips. According to the South China Morning Post, the CCP imported 67.6 billion chips in the first two months of this year. It fell 26.5% in the same period last year, the first decline in chip imports in 20 years.

The CCP claims that the economic growth point of technological innovation is to make up for the lack of power in the traditional manufacturing economy and the decline in real estate investment, but in fact, most of the key components of the CCP’s AI, smart manufacturing, 5G, 6G, electric vehicles, space technology and other industries From Taiwan, under the sanction, Taiwan’s high-end components cannot enter China, leading to the most obvious decline in China‘s import and export to Taiwan, as high as 27.9%. In 2022, among the top ten industries in Taiwan’s exports to China, the high-tech category will all show a decline ranging from 10% to 50%. The U.S. sanctions will not only affect the CCP’s foreign trade, but will also play a role in combating and curbing the transformation of the CCP’s economic structure from labor-intensive to high-tech-intensive.

In the first two months of this year, data showed that China‘s exports to the United States fell by 21.8% year-on-year in the first two months of this year. In the same period a year ago, exports were still up 12.3%. China‘s imports from the U.S. fell 5%. The trade surplus with the US was 285.24 billion yuan, a decrease of 24.9%. The United States is no longer China‘s largest trading partner, but ranks behind ASEAN and the European Union.

Is it possible for Sino-US relations to recover? It’s simply impossible. The two parties in the United States have thoroughly recognized the CCP, and their strategy toward China has become more and more clear. The CCP seems to know it well. Xi Jinping publicly condemned the United States during the two sessions to divert domestic conflicts, but it also shows that Sino-US relations are no longer headed towards confrontation. Avoid until the CCP disintegrates.

3. The CCP’s economic uncertainties have not been eliminated

In 2023, the CCP’s economy will still face considerable pressure and uncertainty. There is a high probability that real estate investment will continue to be subtracted, which will almost consume the growth of infrastructure investment. If manufacturing investment is not supported by external demand and domestic demand rebounds, it will inevitably lead to overcapacity, lower capacity utilization, and economic growth driven by investment, consumption, and import and export. In fact, they are interrelated. Employment is still a thorny issue for the CCP. Without an increase in the employment rate, there will be no growth in consumption. In addition, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike still has a depressing effect on the Chinese economy, which makes the CCP’s currency flooding have concerns. On the other hand, the so-called proactive fiscal policy will eventually let the debt growth crush itself.

Of course, for the CCP, the biggest crisis is a crisis of trust. People don’t believe it at all. No one believes what it says and does.

Responsible editor: Zhu Ying#