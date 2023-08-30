Qin Weiguo Leads Delegation on Successful Economic and Trade Promotion Tour in Hong Kong, Germany, and Norway

Qin Weiguo Leads Delegation to Hong Kong, Germany, and Norway for Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Activities

From August 20th to 29th, Qin Weiguo, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a delegation to Hong Kong, Germany, and Norway to carry out economic and trade investment activities. The delegation visited multiple cities and regions, including 14 enterprises and institutions, achieving fruitful results.

During their stay in Hong Kong, the delegation visited renowned companies such as China Resources (Hong Kong), Hong Kong CLP, Veolia, and Suez. They learned about advanced technologies and successful cases in the fields of comprehensive utilization and development of green energy and hazardous waste treatment. The delegation reached a consensus on cooperation intentions, boosting the confidence and willingness of Hong Kong entrepreneurs to invest and increase capital. Additionally, the delegation visited the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to promote the investment environment in Huaibei and organized special investment promotion activities.

In Germany, the delegation visited the German-Chinese Economic Federation and invited businessmen to events such as the Food Expo, the Aluminum-based Industry Forum, and the New Energy Battery Materials and Functional Chemical Industry Development Conference. They aimed to understand the characteristics of overseas investment of German-funded enterprises during the energy crisis and attract more enterprises to Huaihe for business opportunities. The delegation also learned advanced management experience from companies like Orion Engineering Carbon Group, BASF Group, and Unaide Group, strengthening investment confidence in Huai-German enterprises. They accelerated the promotion of the Orion Phase II new energy battery project construction and the cooperation plan of the third phase of the Unaide project. Furthermore, the delegation reached a preliminary intention with Diboli Winery for the introduction of wine brewing technology. They also witnessed the signing ceremony of various projects, such as the Anhui Guoyi Mold Technology Co., Ltd. and LIPPERT ceramic hand model intelligent automation production line project and the Anhui Yingcai Printing Technology Co., Ltd. and Heidelberg automatic printing and packaging machine project.

In Norway, the delegation discussed project promotion and safety management cooperation matters with senior executives of Yara International Group and Jescom. They promoted the progress of the second phase of investment projects in Huaihe River and negotiated the introduction of fertilizer test bases and safety management test cooperation bases. The delegation also conducted meetings with the Norwegian Enterprise Association and the Norway-China Chamber of Commerce. They publicized the achievements of Huaibei’s transformation and development, attracting trade cooperation with Norwegian and European companies. The delegation aimed to attract investments related to green food, information technology, intelligent manufacturing, and biotechnology. As a result, a preliminary agreement has been reached on establishing friendly exchange city relations.

Throughout the visit, the delegation strictly abided by foreign affairs disciplines and the spirit of the eight central regulations. Official activities were conducted in a pragmatic, efficient, safe, and smooth manner. The delegation has formed a task list for follow-up tasks, ensuring their effective implementation.

Correspondent Zheng Mi contributed to this report.

