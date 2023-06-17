Qin Weiguo led a team to Shenzhen for investment promotion inspection- Huaibei News Net- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

Qin Weiguo led a team to Shenzhen for investment promotion

Visit high-quality enterprises to seek common development

From June 14th to 16th, Qin Weiguo, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to Shenzhen for investment promotion, visited high-quality enterprises, and promoted Huaibei.

Guangdong Hanrui Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the large-scale production, R&D and application development of semiconductor optical communication core devices LD (laser diode) chips, packages and other communication-related core devices. Qin Weiguo and his entourage visited the production workshop of the company, learned more about product research and development, technological innovation, etc., and had an in-depth discussion with the person in charge of the company on project cooperation. In place, it provides a strong guarantee for the early landing, early start and early production of the project.

Huawei Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., mainly engaged in clean power generation, transportation electrification, intelligent power distribution, energy storage and other fields. Qin Weiguo and his entourage visited the enterprise’s digital exhibition hall and carefully understood the enterprise’s exploration and innovation achievements in energy digital application. Qin Weiguo said that Huaibei earnestly implements the major strategy of carbon neutralization of carbon peaks, promotes the new energy industry to enter the “fast lane” of high-quality development, and accelerates the construction of a demonstration city for green transformation and development and an important new comprehensive energy base for the country. He hopes that enterprises will pay more attention to it. Focus on Huaibei to promote the implementation of cooperation between the two parties.

Guangdong Battery Industry Association is committed to promoting the high-quality development of China‘s battery industry. It has more than 800 member companies, and the total output value of member units in 2022 will be 3 trillion yuan. Qin Weiguo and his entourage had a discussion with Tang Changjiang, secretary general of the association, to learn more about the development history of the association, and conduct in-depth discussions on the development of the battery industry and the promotion of practical cooperation. Qin Weiguo said that the Guangdong Battery Industry Association has perfect systems, strong cohesion, and great influence. It is hoped that the association will take advantage of the platform resources and organize member companies to go to Huaibei to take a look. Focus on cooperation and other aspects, work together to seek common development, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The main responsible comrades of Lieshan District, Municipal Investment Promotion Center and Huaibei Linhuan Chemical Industry Park participated in the above activities respectively.

Correspondent Shang Xuan