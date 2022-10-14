[NTD, Beijing time, October 14, 2022]”Qinggege” Wang Yan’s top luxury mansion “Wangfu Century” in Beijing was auctioned recently, with a starting price of 1.12 billion (RMB, the same below), because no one bid , which sparked heated debate after the news was exposed. Earlier, her husband Wang Zhicai had been restricted from high consumption.

On October 9, the Ali asset auction platform showed that the auction of the debt of Beijing Wangfu Century Development Co., Ltd. held by Chaoyang Branch of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd., although 4,690 people watched, but no one bid.

According to data from the Ali auction platform, the main asset of Beijing Wangfu Century Development Co., Ltd. is Wangfu Century Building, with a market valuation of about 1.539 billion yuan and a starting price of 1.12 billion yuan, corresponding to a debt principal of 750 million yuan and debt interest of 370 million yuan.

Wangfu Century Building is located on Dong’anmen Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing.

The auction attracted attention not only because of the well-known project itself, but also because of the real estate tycoon Wang Zhicai behind it and his wife, the well-known actor Wang Yan.

Wang Yan became an instant hit because of her role as “Qing’er” in “Huanzhugege”. When her career was booming, she married Wang Zhicai, a real estate tycoon. After marriage, she settled in Beijing and devoted herself to her husband and children. However, in recent years, Wang Yan has made a comeback, and Chinese media reported that the reason for her comeback was the economic situation.

According to public information, Wang Zhicai is an Australian Chinese, a successful real estate developer who also owns real estate in Australia and is rumored to have a net worth of tens of billions.

In 1993, Wang Zhicai obtained the Wangfu Century Land by agreement, and the Wangfu Century Building, which was later built, is a commercial complex integrating business, catering, office buildings and parking spaces. The Wang Zhicai family lives on the top floor of the Wangfu Century Building. The valuation of this floor is about 100 million yuan.

However, Wang Zhicai has been in trouble many times in recent years. On January 30, 2019, some mainland media broke the news that Wang Zhicai was asked by Sands Macau for gambling debts, with a total principal and interest of nearly 14 million Singapore dollars (about 70 million yuan). He himself and the Beijing Wangfu Century Company under his name were listed on the list of restricted high consumption, and the company’s equity was frozen in large quantities. Since then, Wang Zhicai’s whereabouts are unknown, and no new news has been reported.

