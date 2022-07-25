Original title: Qinghai launched the green power market, the first transaction totaled 60 million kWh

Worker’s Daily Client, July 24th (Worker’s Daily-China Industrial Network reporter Xing Shengxiang) On July 24, the “Green Covenant” Qinghai Green Power Action Achievement Release and Green Power Market Launch Ceremony was held in Xining City, Qinghai Province. The event released the results of green power action in Qinghai Province, and power generation companies and user companies signed a multi-year framework agreement for green power transactions.

Green power trading is medium and long-term power trading with wind power, photovoltaic and other green power products as the subject matter, to meet the needs of power generation enterprises, power sales companies, power users and other market entities to sell and purchase green power products, and to purchase green power The power user of the product is provided with a green power certificate. At present, wind power and photovoltaic power generation enterprises, power users and power sales companies can participate in green power transactions, and priority is given to organizing affordable wind power and photovoltaic power that are not included in the national renewable energy price additional subsidy policy to participate in the transaction.

The first green power transaction in Qinghai Province, 23 new energy power stations and 42 power users signed contracts for 2022-2027 green power transactions totaling 6.27 billion kwh; .

According to reports, green power trading is a new trading variety established within the framework of the medium and long-term electricity market system. Users purchase new energy power such as wind power and photovoltaics through power transactions, consume green power, and obtain corresponding green certifications. Green electricity trading is an extension of the original medium and long-term electricity trading, and it is also a major mechanism innovation in Qinghai power market. Form a virtuous circle of active consumption of green power, fully reflect environmental value, and promote the development of new energy, so as to achieve the goal of win-win for both sides.

In addition, in order to facilitate market participants to participate in transactions, Qinghai Electric Power Trading Center has deployed an “e-trading” platform, relying on blockchain technology to completely record the full life cycle data of green power production, trading and consumption, providing authoritative and reliable proof for green power consumption , to provide green power trading services of “one-stop service, three full and three exemptions”.