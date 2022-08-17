



On August 16, the “First International Stainless Steel Industry Innovation and Development Conference” was grandly opened in Ningde, Fujian. Qu Xiuli, vice president and secretary-general of China Iron and Steel Association, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The following is the original speech:

It is a great pleasure to come to Ningde to participate in the “First International Stainless Steel Industry Innovation and Development Conference”. On behalf of the China Iron and Steel Association, I would like to express my warm congratulations on the convening of this conference.

The stainless steel industry is an important part of the steel industry, although the proportion is not high, but due to its good properties such as corrosion resistance and high temperature resistance and a wide range of applications, it is a high value-added product in steel products, and it is a full life cycle.” Green steel”, so it has an absolute position in national economic construction and industry development. At present, the economic situation at home and abroad is complicated, which has brought a significant impact on the steel industry and the stainless steel industry. The theme of this conference is “innovation as the driving standard to promote the high-quality development of the international stainless steel industry”, which closely follows the current situation and is of great practical significance.

Looking back on history, my country’s stainless steel industry, like the steel industry, has achieved development from scratch, from small to large, and from weak to strong after hard struggle, continuous exploration, deepening reform, expanding opening up, daring to innovate, and collaborative research. extraordinary performance. According to the statistics of the Stainless Steel Association, my country’s stainless steel output will account for 54.4% of the global stainless steel output in 2021, which is half of the world‘s total. At the same time, in the process of stainless steel development, my country has realized the overall upgrading of stainless steel technology and equipment and the large-scale, automated and modern production of stainless steel, and has realized the leap from following to running and leading, forming a large number of internationally leading level. , has proprietary key core technologies with independent intellectual property rights, and has achieved a large number of outstanding scientific research results. These achievements are not only due to the huge opportunities brought about by the rapid economic development of our country, but also the result of the unity and cooperation of government departments, production enterprises, user units, scientific research institutions, and the international community. Here, I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your contribution to the stainless steel business.

my country’s economy and society have entered a new stage of development. Implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and sticking to the road of low-carbon, green, and high-quality development are the new missions entrusted to us by the times. Since the end of last year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and other ministries and commissions have successively issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Raw Materials Industry”, “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Iron and Steel Industry”, and “Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Field”. ” and other important industrial policies, clarified the work goals and tasks of the iron and steel industry in the “14th Five-Year Plan”. The iron and steel industry is facing new situations and challenges such as reduction development, low-carbon green, scientific and technological innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and resource security. High-quality development It is the only way for the development of the industry.

Since the beginning of this year, my country’s steel industry has encountered difficulties such as weakening demand, high and persistently high prices of raw materials and fuels, and a sharp decline in the economic benefits of steel enterprises. According to statistics from the Bureau of Statistics, from January to July, the national crude steel output fell by 6.4% year-on-year; the stainless steel industry is also difficult to survive alone. According to the Stainless Steel Association, my country’s stainless steel output fell by 5.26% year-on-year in the first half of this year. On the one hand, we must recognize the situation, the steel industry has entered a new period of development, on the other hand, we must strengthen our confidence and actively respond, because with the development of my country’s economy and people’s yearning for a better life, the steel and stainless steel market applications Broad, and after years of development, we have the ability and potential to deal with difficulties. It is necessary to seize the opportunity of the global stainless steel industry entering a period of deep adjustment, adhere to scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon, give full play to the leading and supporting role of standards, build a strong engine for my country’s leading new advantages in stainless steel technology, and promote the high-quality development of China‘s stainless steel industry. Contribute to the sustainable and healthy development of my country’s steel industry. (Institute of Metallurgical Industry Information Standards)

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed