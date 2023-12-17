Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Due to Salmonella Concerns

Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Over Salmonella Concerns

CHICAGO. Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration, with rare cases resulting in fatalities.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, stated in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections linked to the recalled granola products. The full list of recalled foods includes granola oatmeal cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also sold in PepsiCo snack mixes.

Affected products have been sold in all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company asks customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer service line or visit the recall website for more information and refunds.

According to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection occur every year in the United States, causing approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

In a related incident, a melon processing plant in Mexico was closed after a deadly salmonella outbreak. The issue of food safety and contamination remains a critical concern for consumers and regulatory agencies, with ongoing efforts to minimize the risk of illness caused by contaminated products.

