From September 1st to 3rd, the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) with the theme of “Intelligent Connected World , Unbounded” was held in Shanghai. Qualcomm, which has attended this event for five consecutive years, together with its ecological partners, demonstrated the bright future of 5G+AI empowering the Metaverse. Qualcomm President and CEO An Meng and many other company executives delivered a number of speeches on the spot. The technical demonstration of “5G separation rendering technology enhances the new experience of unbounded XR” was selected as the treasure of the eight town halls of WAIC; Snapdragon X70 was selected as the highest award of the conference—— SAIL (Excellent Artificial Intelligence Leader) Award TOP30, can be described as fruitful.

5G+AIFacilitate multi-end integration and innovation

When it comes to what’s hot right now, the Metaverse is a must. Qualcomm President and CEO Ammon delivered a wonderful speech on the theme of “5G and AI Empower the Metaverse” at the opening ceremony of the conference. He said: “High-speed, low-latency 5G and Wi-Fi connections, high-performance, energy-efficient processing, and terminal-side AI that collaborates with the cloud will help realize the Metaverse.”

Through the high-performance, low-latency 5G connection, separate processing and rendering can be achieved between the terminal and the cloud, thereby realizing an immersive metaverse experience; AI will help the device track the hand, eyeball, and position, improving user experience The accuracy of virtual avatars can build a realistic virtual environment; AI can also enable new applications, services, environments and experiences in the metaverse on the edge side, and terminal-side AI can improve security and protect user privacy.

On the familiar smartphone platform, Qualcomm also uses excellent 5G+AI innovation technology to provide global consumers with the best mobile experience. For example, the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform currently used by many manufacturers not only provides the ultimate Performance and power consumption, the Snapdragon X65 baseband provides the best all-weather 5G experience, and the 7th-generation Qualcomm AI engine provides excellent and comprehensive computing power support in imaging, battery life, gaming, and office work.

The next-generation baseband that will be officially commercialized in the near future, the Snapdragon X70, was also selected for the highest WAIC award (SAIL Award Top30 list). As the world‘s first modem and RF system integrated with a 5G AI processor, the Snapdragon X70 leverages AI capabilities to bring the ultimate 5G performance guarantee to consumers’ digital life and application scenarios in many industries.

Qualcomm has always paid attention to the integration and technology implementation of 5G+AI, so that all kinds of terminals around the world can accelerate their growth with the support of insensitive and extremely fast intelligence capabilities, and help industries around the world continue to make breakthroughs and innovations.

Collaborate with partners to showcase the latest achievements

At the exhibition, Qualcomm, as always, cooperated with many partners to show how 5G+AI will be implemented, so that many new devices and new technologies can fully demonstrate the charm of the digital future.

Qualcomm joined hands with China Mobile and Zhonghe Group to demonstrate “5G separation rendering technology enhances the new experience of boundless XR”, and the result was selected as the treasure of the eight town halls. The demonstration was completed using iQIYI Qiyu Dream Pro VR all-in-one machine, Xiaomi smartphone using China Mobile’s terminal slicing solution, and 5G femtocell (based on Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN platform).

Using the immersive interactive content provided by Danghong Qitian, the horizontal expansion capability of 5G technology is verified end-to-end, which can support the large-scale commercial use of new services such as separated rendering and boundless XR. The advantages of 5G such as low latency, high speed, large capacity, and high-quality services make this demonstration possible. As introduced in the previous article, 5G+AI has brought the Metaverse into people’s lives.

Qualcomm spared no effort to pave the way for its partners, and even set up a $100 million Snapdragon Metaverse Fund to create rich XR experiences and AR and AI-related core technologies for games, health, media, entertainment, education, and enterprise-level applications. The developer and enterprise ecosystem provide funding.

At the Chengdu Auto Show, Great Wall Wei brand new Mocha DHT-PHEV lidar version was officially unveiled. It is China‘s first model equipped with the Snapdragon Ride platform. Relying on the integration of 5G and AI, it can not only bring a richer cockpit experience to the driver, enjoy the rich functions such as navigation, driving, and entertainment provided by the real-time 5G network, but also To help drivers experience the charm of autonomous driving, this new model is also equipped with the automotive intelligence platform and cockpit platform in the Snapdragon digital chassis, which is a comprehensive and fruitful attempt by Qualcomm Technologies and Great Wall Motors.

With the “unified technology roadmap”, Qualcomm brings technological advantages such as 5G, AI, imaging, games, and audio to various terminals including smartphones, XR glasses, PCs and automobiles, helping to transform various industries and accelerate progress. Towards a digital and intelligent future, this presentation at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference is another milestone in the development of Qualcomm and its partners.