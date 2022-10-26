Listen to the audio version of the article

Snapdragon Cockpit will be the intelligent heart of the new Volvo EX90 SUV

By Danilo Loda

Qualcomm has announced that the upcoming Volvo EX90 luxury SUV, which will be officially unveiled on November 9th, will be equipped with Snapdragon Cockpit platforms for the infotainment system. This platform brings twice the speed in several entertainment system applications and graphics ten times faster than previous models.

This technology also allows you to bring various latest-generation functions such as voice and touch control without interruptions to the Swedish SUV with one or two clicks on the steering wheel, on the dashboard and on the displays that are projected on the windshield. Those who will drive the EX90 will therefore be able to count on two screens: the first is intended for navigation to multimedia content and to their contacts in the address book. The second display, a little smaller inserted in the steering wheel, will provide a whole series of useful information for driving such as driving directions, range and speed.